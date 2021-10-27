Anusha Dandedkar’s sarcastic post on entering Bigg Boss 15 house: ‘I signed a bigger deal, I’m a billionaire now’

Popular VJ and model Anusha Dandekar had a sarcastic response to those speculating about her apparent wild card entry in Salman Khan-hosted show Bigg Boss 15. Anusha ‘addressed’ the various rumours about her entering the show in a somewhat unique fashion. Dandekar wrote that she has given her nod to enter the house because she will be allowed inside BB house with her pets, adding that she is also getting a lot of money for the job and is now a billionaire.

Anusha also commented that she will be running her company Brown Skin Beauty from inside the house. These things are exceptions to the Bigg Boss rules because normally, anyone who enters the show is completely cut off from the rest of the world for those number of days. Clearly, rules of the house will not be bent for Anusha’s sake, and she is making light out of the whole issue.

“All the Rumours are true… I’m entering the house. They are paying me so much money, well at first it wasn’t enough but now I signed a bigger deal, coz obviously I’m that entertaining. Im a billionaire now… see you inside in 5 min… oh I am also allowed to run my skin company @brownskinbeautyofficial from inside and I get to take my pups! Yay! (sic),” wrote Dandekar as Lizzo’s track “Rumours” played in the background.

Interestingly, Anusha’s former partner and actor Karan Kundrra is inside the Bigg Boss house currently. The rumours that she will enter the house have been rife given Bigg Boss likes to pit romantic partners and exes inside the house to create some drama.

Recently, Karan compared Shamita Shetty and Anusha inside the house and was heard saying how the two ladies are similar in terms of honesty and their emotions. “The honesty factor, the emotional side, the not giving up on once decided, ye sari cheezein bahut similar hai (all these things are quite similar),” Karan said.