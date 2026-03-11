‘Anurag’s recovery and 9-months pregnant Ritika are our priority’: UK07 Rider’s manager reacts to Kalam Ink’s videos

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal‘s controversy is shaping into a social media circus. After UK07 Rider crashed his car during an Instagram Live session on Saturday night, he has undergone a few surgeries and is recovering. Prior to the crash, Anurag had posted a YouTube video accusing his family members of subjecting him to mental harassment and torture. Anurag’s brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), released a series of videos on Tuesday, addressing the allegations and claimed that their family has been receiving death threats from Anurag’s fans. He also declared that he is ready to be punished if found guilty on any count. Now, Anurag Dobhal’s manager has reacted to the videos.

Anurag’s manager, Rohit Panday, who has been sharing his health updates constantly on social media, also reacted to everything Kalam Ink said in his latest Instagram videos. He wrote, “At this point, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue any statement.”

Also Read: Kalam Ink breaks silence on brother Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s allegations against their family: ‘People are threatening to burn us alive’

Anurag Dobhal manager reacts to Kalam Ink’s videos (Photo: Rohit Panday / Instagram) Anurag Dobhal manager reacts to Kalam Ink’s videos (Photo: Rohit Panday / Instagram)

What does Kalam Ink say in his videos?

A few days back, Anurag Dobhal accused his parents, brother, and brother’s fiancée of mental torture. In several videos, he also said that these four people would be the reason behind his death. Anurag had alleged that his family was trying to get him killed and that he was going through severe depression. Anurag also posted a two-and-a-half-hour-long video on YouTube sharing a detailed account of his issues with his family. In his live session before the car crash, Anurag blamed his brother Kalam Ink for ruining his life.

On Tuesday, Kalam Ink responded to all allegations. He said that, more than depression, Anurag’s behaviour looked psychotic. Kalam Ink further went on to share, “If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then investigate me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished. If he was in depression and planning to commit suicide, then who was running the paid PR campaigns — him or his management? After the suicide attempt, the entire narrative changed. People forgot the proof we had presented and started trolling us instead.” Kalam Ink also slammed people for reacting strongly over the family after Anurag’s actions.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KALAM INK (@kalam_inkk)

He later went on to reveal that, after this incident, a mob gathered outside their home, and his parents are getting death threats now. “When the car crash happened, my mother froze. Thank God he survived. If something had happened to him, the truth would have come out later, but by then, people might have burned my family alive. You have eight million followers, and you said on live that if you die, my parents, my brother, and his wife would be responsible. Do you know how many people gathered outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside.”

Anurag Dobhal’s health update

While Anurag’s manager revealed that the content creator underwent a few surgeries on Monday and would remain in the ICU for a few more days, UK07 Rider’s brother, Kalam Ink, said that Anurag would be discharged in a few days. Kalam Ink also said that his parents are going through a lot of mental stress and have been deeply affected by the entire situation.

After the videos, Kalam Ink also posted a story on Instagram saying, “Meri taraf se ye last reaction tha on this matter, jo galat hoga uska karma usko mil jaega. Aap or mein koi ni hote sach jhuth saabit karne wale. Mene aaj ki video mein koi cheez ke aarop lagae na hi kuch leak kiya chat ya recording, mene bas sach samne rakha, ab bhi gali deni hai to do, par jab ye cheez aapke sath hogi me dave se kehta hu aap bhi same cheez karoge. Mere maa baap ka akela sahara me hu or me wada karta hu. I will make them proud, sabko pyar sabko jeet, this is your kold world, baby. (This was the last reaction from me. Whoever is wrong, the universe will deal with them. You and I are nobody to make a judgement. In today’s videos, I have neither accused him nor leaked any chats, just spoke the truth. I am the only support my parents have now, and I promise to make them proud.)”