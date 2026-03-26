Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan defends her in-laws: ‘None of us deserve this kind of misunderstanding’

Earlier this month, YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known online as UK07 Rider, levelled serious allegations against his family, accusing his parents and brother of mental harassment and attempting to harm him. The controversy escalated after Anurag crashed his car on the Meerut–Delhi highway during an Instagram Live. While the content creator is now recovering, discussions around UK07 Rider’s relationship with his wife, Ritika Chauhan, have also surfaced. Reports had earlier suggested issues in their marriage; however, Ritika stood by him during his hospitalisation.

After being discharged from the hospital, Ritika was once again not seen by UK07 Rider’s side. In fact, Anurag’s manager confirmed to SCREEN that she was not with him after he was shifted to a friend’s farmhouse. Ritika, who is due to deliver soon, has now spoken out about the accusations made against her. In a series of Instagram Stories, she appeared to indirectly blame Anurag, stating that she and her in-laws are being misunderstood.

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider fears he may never walk again after crash: ‘One of my legs is totally numb, I cannot move it’

Anurag Dobhal’s wife, Ritika Chauhan, sides with her in-laws

Ritika Chauhan wrote on her Instagram stories, “What hurts the most is realizing that the reality is very different from what is being shown or believed. Just because I’m not an influencer or don’t want to express myself online doesn’t mean my story doesn’t exist or doesn’t matter. Basically, I don’t do anything for any social Pov’s. The same goes for my mother, my brother, my family, and my in-laws. None of us deserves this kind of misunderstanding.”

Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan defends in laws amidst on going controversy. (Photo: Ritika Chauhan/ Instagram stories) Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan defends in laws amidst on going controversy. (Photo: Ritika Chauhan/ Instagram stories)

“As a woman, all I have ever wanted is for my home to stay united. No girl ever wishes to see her family go through something like this. I have always tried my best to fulfill my responsibilities as a wife with sincerity and respect. Now, I carry an even greater responsibility, my unborn child. This little life does not deserve to be surrounded by stress and pain, yet it is affecting us deeply. All I ask is understanding, but I still have a question. I stood for everyone, right there when everyone needed me, but where were you and are you? When I needed?” Ritika’s note further read.

Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan addresses allegations. (Photo: Ritika Chauhan/Instagram) Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan addresses allegations. (Photo: Ritika Chauhan/Instagram)

Ritika Chauhan concluded, “I just got a negative PR, but that doesn’t change the truth. I’ll be clearing my side soon, definitely. I never wanted to post this, but I feel the need to say it clearly. I don’t want to carry assumptions or negativity just to feed online noise. It’s not just affecting me; it’s affecting my family too. I have a life beyond all this, a beautiful one, where I’m holding onto the most precious experience, my baby. And I refuse to let any negativity surround something so pure and untouched. I’m choosing peace, for myself and for my family.”

Anurag Dobhal’s health update

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal is currently recovering at a friend’s farmhouse. A few days ago, UK07 Rider shared a health update, saying he is unsure whether he will ever be able to walk again. In an earlier post, Anurag also revealed that he plans to return to content creation soon. In his first post after the car crash, Anurag wrote, “Never thought I would be alive, the path I chose, it was impossible to return from there. All of it is no less than a miracle for me. Today, I am an orphan. I don’t know about the future, but if God has given me this second life, he must have thought something. I have left everything to God now.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive themes including mental health struggles, allegations of family conflict, and physical recovery following a serious accident. The claims and personal statements featured are based on social media updates and have not been independently verified. Narratives concerning interpersonal disputes and health statuses are subjective and should be viewed with a focus on the well-being of all individuals involved, particularly given the mention of high-stress situations and pregnancy. If you or someone you know is experiencing psychological distress or emotional instability, seeking professional support is essential.