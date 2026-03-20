Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider shares health update, hints at restarting vlogs after ICU discharge: ‘New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge?’

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was hospitalised after he met with a car accident during an Instagram Live session. The Bigg Boss 17 contestant has now been discharged and is recovering at a friend’s farmhouse. On Thursday, he shared an image of his injuries and asked fans if he should resume vlogging to show his new phase of life.

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Anurag posted a photo of his waist, revealing a long stitched wound along with visible scratch marks from the accident. In another Instagram Story, he posted a poll asking, “New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge? (Will you see the beginning of my new life).”

The poll had two options—“Yes, start your vlogs and Insta” and “Jaisa aapko sahi lage (as you like).”

Anurag’s first post after the crash

Anurag had earlier shared a long post updating his followers that he is out of ICU. Sharing a photo, he wrote, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sab ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne (I did not imagine that I would stay alive after the road I took. It was an impossible return. It is nothing less than a miracle to me. I am an orphan today. I do not know what the future holds for me. But it is a new birth for me, so God must have thought something for me).”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag currently at friend’s farmhouse, wife not with him

Anurag’s manager, Rohit Panday, told SCREEN on Thursday that the YouTuber is currently safe and recovering at a friend’s farmhouse.

“Anurag is currently safe, and we are at a friend’s farmhouse where all necessary facilities are available for his care. He is stable, trying to recover, and is staying positive throughout. We are extremely grateful to all our friends and everyone who supported us during this time. It truly means a lot, and we believe he has been given a second chance at life. Your prayers and support have made a difference.”

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While Anurag Dobhal’s wife, Ritika Chahuhan, remained by his side during his hospitalisation, she is not with him at the farmhouse at present. Addressing her absence, Rohit said, “No, she is not around.”

All about Anurag’s dispute with family and car crash

In the first week of March, Anurag uploaded a YouTube video, describing it as his “final video.” In it, he accused his parents and brother Kalam of mentally harassing him over his interfaith marriage with Ritika. He claimed that his family disapproved of the marriage and did not allow Ritika to enter their home, forcing the couple to live separately. He also accused his brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), and his fiancée, Shreya, of disrupting his life.

Soon after, his brother Kalam responded, calling out what he described as “one-sided allegations” and alleging that Anurag was doing this for views. He denied all claims made against the family.

On March 7, Anurag went live on Instagram while driving his car on the Delhi–Meerut Expressway. During the livestream, he said he felt completely alone and had no one left to reach out to, with the speedometer reportedly showing 140–150 kmph. He subsequently crashed the vehicle but was rescued and rushed to the hospital.

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Following the incident, his brother Kalam shared a series of videos stating that his family has been getting death threats after the incident. He also claimed that Anurag had filed false cases against the family.

This article contains discussions regarding mental health struggles and suicidal ideation. If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress or having thoughts of self-harm, please reach out to the professional support services listed below.

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