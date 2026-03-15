Anurag Dobhal health update: YouTuber hospitalised again; manager says ‘He is currently fighting hard for his life’

Days after he was moved out of the ICU after he began showing signs of slow recovery, YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal‘s condition has worsened further, and he is once again caught in a life-and-death situation, as per a social media post by his manager. After his condition stabilised on March 14, his team reportedly had him discharged from the hospital to shift to Dehradun. However, his condition apparently worsened en route, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.

For those unfamiliar, Anurag, popularly known as UK07 Rider, had recently met with an accident while hosting an Instagram Live. Even as his manager Rohit Panday had claimed two days ago that Anurag had been moved out of the ICU after his health improved, Rohit revealed on Saturday that his condition had worsened after he contracted severe pneumonia.

Now, Rohit has shared a new update regarding the YouTuber’s condition, stating that Anurag Dobhal is apparently “fighting hard for his life.” Sharing a video of Anurag, wearing an oxygen mask and being transferred in an ambulance on his Instagram stories, the YouTuber’s manager wrote, “After Anurag Bhai’s condition stabilised yesterday, he was discharged, and we were taking him to Dehradun. Unfortunately, during the transfer, his health deteriorated again. He started having breathing difficulties. We are now taking him to the nearest hospital for immediate medical attention. He is currently fighting hard for his life.”

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In the Instagram Live on March 7, during which he met with the accident, Anurag Dobhal had spoken about his tumultuous relationship with his family. Prior to this, in a two-hour-long vlog, he had also accused his family of mental harassment and alleged that they were against his inter-caste marriage. “I even tried to end my life a day before, but I couldn’t gather the courage. My brother Kalam threatened that he would put things on social media and expose me. He said if he said anything publicly, people would believe him,” he claimed.

Subsequently, his brother Atul Dobhal, popularly known as Kalam Ink, came down heavily on Anurag and alleged that he was acting out after losing a case against their parents. Taking to his Instagram stories, Atul wrote, “My message to all my fans — in sab me mat pado (Don’t get involved with all this). He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us, Mom and Dad. Jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, toh he posted this video kyu ki Ritika (Anurag’s wife) ne bhi isko chod diya cause of his doing (When he lost the case, he posted the video because even Ritika left him because of what he was doing).” Atul further alleged that Anurag used to physically abuse Ritika.

Also Read – ‘Parents disowned Anurag Dobhal last year’: Manager exposes truth on UK07 Rider’s car crash, relationship with wife Ritika, anti-dowry case against family

In response, Rohit Panday stated, “At this point, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost 9 months pregnant. We will not pass any comment on any video/statement since this is not the appropriate time. Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue any statement.