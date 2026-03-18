Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider shares first post after car crash, says ‘I’m an orphan now’: ‘Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga’

Content creator Anurag Dobhal has been in the news over the last few weeks. Earlier this month, UK 07 Rider had accused his family of mental torture. In a long video on YouTube, he had said that they were trying to kill him. He even recalled incidents that soured relations between him and his family. As part of the same emotional meltdown, Anurag had crashed his car during an Instagram Live session near the Delhi-Meerut Highway. He has undergone a few surgeries and been in and out of the ICU since then. In the meantime, Anurag’s brother Kalam Ink denied all allegations that UK07 Rider put on his family. On Tuesday night, Anurag made his first post after the car crash, revealing that he was ‘safe for now’.

Anurag Dobhal’s first post after car crash

UK07 Rider shared his photo from the hospital on Instagram and wrote, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne.

Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb. (I had never thought I would be alive. The way I chose it was impossible to be saved. So this is no less than a miracle for me. Today, I am an orphan, I don’t know what will happen ahead, what I will do. But God must have thought something before giving me another life. A lot of people have been worried, but I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Thank you to all those who stood by me, prayed for me, maybe that’s the reason why I am alive today. I have left everything to god now.)”

Also Read: ‘Parents disowned Anurag Dobhal last year’: Manager exposes truth on UK07 Rider’s car crash, relationship with wife Ritika, anti-dowry case against family

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag Dobhal’s controversy

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal has been having issues with his family since he married Ritika Chauhan. In his video, he had said how the family treated him and his wife the first time they went home after getting married. Anurag also accused his brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), and his fiancée, Shreya, of spoiling his life. Anurag’s brother, Kalam Ink, also shared his side of the story and revealed that Anurag filed some false legal cases against his family. While the issue is not resolved, no one from the family has gone to meet or see Anurag.

His wife, Ritika Chauhan, has been standing by him ever since the tragedy. Recently, Anurag was discharged from the hospital but was later re-admitted after he faced some breathing issues. Now, as he has recovered, many fans have showered him with ‘get well soon’ wishes. Earlier, celebs like Prince Narula, Elvish Yadav, Mr. Faisu, Munawar Faruqui, and many others had also come to Anurag’s support.

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