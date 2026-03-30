Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, chooses positivity after car crash, pledges to build everything for son: ‘My son will have his father around’

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal made his comeback on YouTube a few weeks after crashing his car, he shared going through financial problems and building everything from scratch for his son.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
7 min readMumbaiMar 30, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Anurag Dobhal YouTube comebackAnurag Dobhal makes YouTube comeback for son (Photos; Youtube Screengrab)
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Content Creator Anurag Dobhal suffered a car crash earlier this month at the Meerut-Delhi highway while he was doing an Instagram Live. While he survived, he suffered some serious injuries and is now recovering. Ahead of his car crash, Dobhal posted a vlog on YouTube and called it his last. However, on Sunday, UK07Rider also made his comeback on YouTube. After Anurag and his wife Ritika were blessed with a baby boy on Friday, Anurag decided to make new beginnings. In his latest vlog, UK07 Rider apologized for his actions and also revealed how he is facing financial issues.

Anurag Dobhal apologizes for his car crash

Talking about his recent behavior on social media, Anurag Dobhal apologized and explained, “It’s very shocking for me to make this vlog. What I did with my life was wrong; I shouldn’t have done that. When a person breaks down in life, his mental health is so bad that he makes any decision.”

He further added, “In India, men are thought not to cry or express. I also made that mistake, and when those emotions were bottled up, I made the worst decision of my life. I am really sorry.”

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Also Read: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider meets newborn son in wheelchair, gets emotional: ‘Doosra janam mere bachey ke liye’

‘This is a new beginning’

Anurag also went on to share an update on his health and spoke about his family’s reaction to his car crash. He said, “I gained consciousness after two days following the crash. I was under medication, and I didn’t know what was happening around me. I didn’t have my phone, but later I got to know that someone made a statement, ‘that he lives or dies, he is already dead to us’, which broke me. No one from my family came to see me, even when I was in that state.”

“When I saw the support I got on the internet, a lot of friends are around me, they come to see me every day. After that accident, I felt like an orphan; that pain is very bad, and I wish no one ever goes through it. I was going through depression, and I didn’t realize what I was doing. A lot of people go through mental health trauma. At that time, it’s important to understand the person and try to explain them, and people around that person can do that. People take depression lightly; I am a prime victim of it. Today, I can control my emotions and explain myself; it could only have happened because my friends supported me. Back then, I was mentally unstable, I faced four times the damage, and I would take time to recover. I am content about one thing: I didn’t harm anyone, my action was wrong, but I am glad I did not damage anybody. I am taking therapy now,” Anurag Dobhal shared.

Also Read | Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan defends her in-laws: ‘None of us deserve this kind of misunderstanding’

Anurag Dobhal on becoming a father

Anurag Dobhal and his wife welcomed their son on 27th March, talking about becoming a father, UK07 Rider pledged to build everything from zero for his child. He said, “I am recovering, I am not completely fine, and I don’t have a house to live in. I am making this vlog because a few hours back, I became a father. I was financially broke, people I thought were well-wishers messed up things in my personal life, and it’s my mistake; I trusted the wrong people. I have faced a lot, and it’s difficult to get out of it. Now, I don’t have a house, a family, or any blood relation. I am on heavy medication, my right leg is numb, and I cannot feel it. But I am going to meet my son.”

 

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He added, “When I learned about becoming a father, I couldn’t express what I felt because I didn’t have any emotions left. In the last video I had uploaded, I said I would leave everything behind for my child. I am building everything from zero now for my child. Even though I am an orphan, my son will have his father around.”

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Later, Anurag was seen travelling in an SUV to meet his newborn son in Dehrabun. He shared, “It’s too early in the morning, so we couldn’t get an ambulance, hence I have decided to go by car. I don’t know how my condition will be till I reach Dehradhun, it’s very painful, it will take us 5-6 hours to travel. The pain is severe, but I am sure when I meet my son, all the pain will feel worth it.”

A few weeks back, Anurag had hinted at making a comeback, and now his latest vlog on YouTube has gotten almost 2 million views in 16 hours.

Mumbai-based psychologist Dr Shwetambara Sabharwal earlier wrote for the Indian Express, “One is not only unable to recover from the past, but also predicts the future based on it. It is a thinking style commonly found in cases of depression. By ceasing to define ourselves by our unchangeable history, abuse, trauma, loss or rejection in the past, and looking at our present and doing the best possible in the moment, can help with more functional emotions.”

DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive topics, including a serious car accident, physical injury, mental health struggles (depression), and financial hardship. The personal accounts and emotional claims featured are based on a social media vlog and have not been independently verified. Statements regarding health status, including paralysis and the progress of recovery, should not be taken as professional medical advice.

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If you or someone you know is experiencing emotional distress, thoughts of self-harm, or psychological instability, please know that support is available.

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Nawaz Javed Kochra
Nawaz Javed Kochra
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Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector. Experience & Career Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media: The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments. Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media. Expertise & Focus Areas Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include: Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles. OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres. Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends. Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community. Authoritativeness & Trust With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More

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