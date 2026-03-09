Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider’s wife Ritika visits him amid reports of father disowning him; crashed car while driving at 160 km/hr

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, aka UK07 Rider, crashed his car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway on Saturday night. UK07 Rider was on an Instagram live session when he rammed his car into a divider. He sustained some injuries and was immediately rushed to the hospital. On Sunday morning, his manager, Rohit Panday, shared that the content creator was kept in the ICU. As per the latest updates shared by Rohit, Anurag’s wife (Ritika Chauhan Dobhal) and her family have visited him at the hospital. While no one from UK07 Rider’s family visited the hospital, a few reports suggest that Anurag’s father has officially disowned him.

Sharing the latest update on Anurag Dobhal, his manager, posted on Instagram, “Update: Close friends, Bhabhi, and her family are currently at the hospital with him. He is still under observation. Please do not spread rumours or misinformation. Also, let’s not target or spread hate towards anyone at this time. We are monitoring the situation. Let’s all pray for him and hope for his speedy recovery.”

According to a report in The Times of India, more than 80,000 people were watching Anurag Dobhal’s Instagram Live session when he hit his car into the divider. The YouTuber was seen crying and telling his parents that in the next life, just give me love, and he referred to his road journey as his “final drive” before the accident. A police official also informed the publication that the incident occurred around 10:20 pm, when Anurag Dobhal was en route from Meerut to Delhi. His SUV crashed near Hawa Hawai Restaurant, hit the divider, and jumped into the other lane. The car flipped several times.

Anurag Dobhal’s father has officially disowned him: Report

While the tension between Anurag Dobhal and his family have escalated. As per several reports, Anurag Dobhal’s father has given a declaration in a local newspaper disowning him and his wife, Ritika. The announcement printed in Hindi reads, “I hereby declare that my son Anurag Dobhal and my daughter-in-law Ritika Chauhan Dobhal, disinherit all my movable and immovable property. They will be responsible for any future actions or transactions undertaken by them; my family and I will have no responsibility. Jagdamba Prasad Dobhal, son of the late Narayan Dutt Dobhal.”

A few days back, Anurag had shared a two-hour-long vlog about his strained relationship with his family. In the vlog, he accused his parents and brother Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal) of mental torture; he had even said, “In case I die, it will be these four people who should be blamed.”

Many celebs have come to Anurag’s support

After the unfortunate incident, a few Delhi-based social media influencers visited UK07 Rider at the hospital. Others also posted a message supporting Anurag, Munawar Faruqui, Rajat Dalal, Aly Goni, Abhishek Kumar, Mr Faisu, Manisha Rani, Elvish Yadav, and Prince Narula, and sent Anurag best wishes. Elvish Yadav said in a video on social media, “UK Rider is like my brother. When his two-hour-long video came, I tried calling him, but he didn’t answer. Later, we tried talking to one of his friends, but he was also not in touch with Anurag. Unfortunately, we couldn’t talk.”

Mr. Faisu also commented on the incident and said, “Imagine what level of anxiety he must be going through. UK 07 Rider has taught us something very important: that is, not to bottle up your emotions so much. It is about family, and when things like these happen, the other person’s mind doesn’t work. But have a cousin or member of the family with whom you can share things. More power to UK07, we have met, and after that, seeing him in this condition is not a great feeling. Get well soon.”

Rajat Dalal also said how UK07 Rider and his wife are expecting a child soon, and they should look forward to that. He condemned Anurag’s actions and said, there is nothing in the world that cannot be solved.