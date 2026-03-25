Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider fears he may never walk again after crash: ‘One of my legs is totally numb, I cannot move it’

YouTube content creator Anurag Dobhal has been on the road to recovery after a car crash earlier this month. Popularly known as UK07 Rider, the YouTuber sustained some serious injuries and had to undergo multiple surgeries. He is now recovering at a friend’s farmhouse. Recently, Anurag shared another health update, saying he is not sure he will ever be able to walk again.

In the video, Anurag is seen taking physiotherapy sessions. He also reveals, “One of my legs is totally numb, I cannot move it. The hip above it underwent surgery, because of which the leg below that seems to be damaged. I don’t know how I will recover.” He also wrote in the caption, “Zindagi Mai Shyd Fir Kabhi Chal Payuga Ya Nahi (Will I ever be able to walk again in life or not?)”

Anurag Dobhal controversy

UK 07 Rider has been embroiled in a controversy with his family for some time. At the beginning of March, Dobhal spoke about the issues he was facing with his parents and brother and accused them of mentally harassing him. He even accused them of trying to kill him. Anurag had said that he and his family had not been on good terms since he married Ritika Chauhan. Anurag’s brother, Kalam Ink, also reacted to these allegations. While he denied the claims Anurag made, Kalam Ink also revealed all was not well between UK07 Rider and his wife, too. He further said he would speak at length soon after his parents recover from the entire situation.

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider shares health update, hints at restarting vlogs after ICU discharge: ‘New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag and Ritika Chauhan are soon to be parents

Anurag Dobhal and his wife are soon going to welcome their first child. In fact, she was almost nine months pregnant when Anurag got hospitalised. While Ritika stood by Anurag soon after the car crash, ever since he was discharged from the hospital, Ritika has not been by his side. However, Anurag is being taken care of by his friends. Many other celebrities and social media influencers have also lent support to Anurag.

A few days back, the YouTuber hinted at making a comeback with content creation. He also shared how he was gifted a second life. Anurag went on to call himself an orphan and said, “Never thought I would be alive, the path I chose, it was impossible to return from there. All of it is no less than a miracle for me. Today, I am an orphan. I don’t know about the future, but if God has given me this second life, he must have thought something. I have left everything to God now.”

YouTuber UK07 Rider rose to fame after he participated in Bigg Boss 17.

DISCLAIMER: This article contains sensitive information regarding severe physical trauma, long-term disability concerns, and significant emotional distress. The medical updates and personal claims featured are based on social media content and have not been independently verified. Information regarding surgeries or recovery prognosis should not be taken as professional medical advice. If you are experiencing feelings of isolation or psychological distress, please reach out to a mental health professional.

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