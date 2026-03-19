Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider recovering at friend’s farmhouse; wife Ritika not by his side

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known online as UK07 Rider, has been in the news for several weeks. Earlier this month, the content creator accused his family of subjecting him to mental distress, revealing that he had been battling depression due to their behavior.

Following these allegations, Anurag crashed his car during an Instagram Live session. He sustained injuries and subsequently underwent multiple surgeries. He remained hospitalized until last week and is now in stable condition.

According to his manager, Rohit Panday, Anurag Dobhal is currently staying at a friend’s farmhouse. Speaking to SCREEN, Rohit confirmed that he is safe. When asked whether Anurag’s wife, Ritika, was with him, Rohit said she was not.

‘Anurag is staying positive throughout’

Sharing an update on Anurag Dobhal’s health, his manager Rohit Panday said, “Anurag is currently safe, and we are at a friend’s farmhouse where all necessary facilities are available for his care. He is stable, trying to recover, and is staying positive throughout. We are extremely grateful to all our friends and everyone who supported us during this time. It truly means a lot, and we believe he has been given a second chance at life. Your prayers and support have made a difference.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

While Anurag Dobhal’s wife, Ritika Chahuhan, was by his side during his hospital stay, she is not currently with him at the farmhouse. When asked about her presence, Rohit said, “No, she is not around.”

The reason for Ritika’s absence remains unclear. However, she and Anurag are expecting a baby soon. On Wednesday, she shared a message on Instagram, writing, “Once my prayers were about having you, now I just pray that everything finds its way back to peace and is alright.”

Anurag Dobhal’s first post after car crash

On Tuesday, Anurag Dobhal shared a post on Instagram for the first time since his car crash. It read, “Kabhi socha nahi tha ki zinda rahunga jis raastey mai gaya tha waha se aana namunkin tha. Mere liye ye sbb ek miracle se kum nahi hai. Ek Anaath hu aaj. Merko nahi pata aagey kya hoga kya karunga. Lekin ek naya janam mila hai toh kuch toh socha hoga bhgwaan ne. Bht saarey log pareshan hai mere liye. I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Shukriya jo log sath hai aur jin logo ne mere liye pray kiya hai shyd ye app logo ki prayers thi jiske karan ye janam mila hai. Baaki bhagwaan bharosey chord diya hai sbb. (I had never thought I would be alive. The way I chose it was impossible to be saved. So this is no less than a miracle for me. Today, I am an orphan, I don’t know what will happen ahead, what I will do. But God must have thought something before giving me another life. A lot of people have been worried, but I am out of the ICU and safe for now. Thank you to all those who stood by me, prayed for me, maybe that’s the reason why I am alive today. I have left everything to god now).”

Also Read: Kalam Ink breaks silence on brother Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider’s allegations against their family: ‘People are threatening to burn us alive’)

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Anurag Dobhal controversy

Earlier this month, Anurag Dobhal revealed that he had been facing issues with his family since marrying Ritika Chauhan. In a video, he described how his family treated him and his wife during their first visit home after the wedding. He also accused his brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), and his fiancée, Shreya, of disrupting his life.

In response, Kalam Ink denied the allegations and shared his version of events, claiming that Anurag had filed false cases against the family. The dispute remains unresolved.

This article contains references to suicide and may be distressing for some readers. If you are experiencing thoughts of suicide or emotional distress, please contact a mental health professional or a helpline. Contact Tele Manas at 14416. Help is available.