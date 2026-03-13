Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, out of ICU after crash; wife Ritika says ‘not everything on social media is true’

YouTuber and Bigg Boss 17 fame Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has been moved out of the ICU after recently crashing his car on the Delhi–Dehradun highway during an Instagram Live session. Before the crash, he had accused members of his family of mental harassment and torture in a YouTube video.

Following the crash, Anurag was rushed to a hospital and admitted to the intensive care unit. His manager Rohit Panday has now shared a health update, while Anurag’s wife Ritika Chauhan posted a series of emotional messages on social media.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Rohit Panday informed fans that the YouTuber’s condition has improved as he is out of the ICU.

“Anurag bhai is out from the ICU. We are 24×7 with him, pray for his speedy recovery,” he wrote.

Anurag’s wife Ritika shares long note on Instagram

Meanwhile, Ritika shared a lengthy note on Instagram speaking about the nature of online discussions and how social media narratives can quickly change. “Not everything we see on social media is true. Social media is just a place where someone posts, others react, and the topic stays alive for a day or two — then people move on,” she wrote.

“What truly matters is how you live your life beyond social media. The behavior you carry, the values you hold, and the way you treat people every single day. Keep your heart pure. Do good deeds. Let people recognize your through your goodness. In the end, let KARMA DO ITS WORK,” she added.

In another story, she spoke about her beliefs and priorities. “For me, everything else is secondary. Money, fame, security for living — all of it is just moh maya. What truly matters to me is dharma and karma,” she wrote.

She added that she intends to continue following that path regardless of public opinion. “I don’t need validation from the world. I believe in myself, my soul, and the universe. All I know is simple: Do good.”

Ritika also expressed gratitude to her mother, sharing a photo and thanking her for supporting the family and being by her side during the hospital stay. “From taking care of everything at home, praying for us in the temple, and now being with me in the hospital — you have always supported me and my matrimonial family without hesitation,” she wrote.

Urgent Support: Help is available 24/7. Contact Tele Manas at 14416.

Brother Kalam Ink responds to allegations

Earlier, Anurag’s brother Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal) released several videos addressing the accusations made against him and the family. He claimed that they have been receiving death threats from Anurag’s supporters.

Anurag had uploaded a two-and-a-half-hour video on YouTube detailing his conflict with his family. During a live session before the crash, he blamed his brother Kalam Ink for ruining his life.

Kalam Ink said he was willing to face punishment if any allegations against him were proven true.

“If I have filed false cases or taken even a needle’s worth of his property, then investigate me. If it is proven that I have taken anything, I should be punished. After the suicide attempt, the entire narrative changed. People forgot the proof we had presented and started trolling us instead.”

Family claims they received death threats

Kalam Ink further alleged that a crowd gathered outside their home after the incident and that his parents had received threats.

“When the car crash happened, my mother was completely shaken. Thank God he survived. If something had happened to him, the truth would have eventually come out, but by then people might have burned my family alive. You have eight million followers and said on a live session that if you died, my parents, my brother, and his wife would be responsible. Do you know how many people showed up outside our house after that? People are threatening to burn us alive if they see us outside,” he said.

Manager responds to Kalam Ink’s videos

After Kalam Ink’s videos, Anurag Dobhal’s manager responded by urging people to focus on the YouTuber’s recovery.

“At this point, our priority is Anurag’s health and recovery as well as Ritika Bhabhi’s wellbeing since she is almost nine months pregnant,” he wrote.

He added that the team would refrain from commenting on any statements or videos for now.

“Let Anurag Dobhal recover, and we will then issue any statement,” the manager said.

