Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider currently in ICU after crashing his car during Instagram Live, manager says ‘Please pray for him’

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car on Saturday night during an Instagram Live session. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in the ICU. His manager, Rohit Pandey, on Sunday shared a health update on Instagram, urging people to pray for the content creator. He also posted a series of emotional stories about Anurag.

UK07 Rider’s manager shares statement

An official statement about Anurag Dobhal’s car crash incident was shared by his friend and manager, Rohit Pandey. The statement read, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal’s manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don’t make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support.”