Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider currently in ICU after crashing his car during Instagram Live, manager says ‘Please pray for him’
Anurag Dobhal (UK07 Rider) Health Update: On Saturday night, Anurag Dobhal crashed his car during an Instagram Live session. Bystanders immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he is currently being treated.
Bigg Boss 17 contestant and YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, also known as UK07 Rider, crashed his car on Saturday night during an Instagram Live session. He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is currently in the ICU. His manager, Rohit Pandey, on Sunday shared a health update on Instagram, urging people to pray for the content creator. He also posted a series of emotional stories about Anurag.
UK07 Rider’s manager shares statement
An official statement about Anurag Dobhal’s car crash incident was shared by his friend and manager, Rohit Pandey. The statement read, “On behalf of Team UK Rider, I, as Anurag Dobhal’s manager, confirm that he is currently under medical observation in hospital. We request that everyone please treat this as the official statement and avoid making repeated calls regarding the situation. If there are any further updates, we will share them at the appropriate time. Please note that any official update regarding his health or related matters will only be released from my account. Kindly rely only on this source for accurate information & don’t make assumptions. Thank you for your understanding and support.”
In another Instagram story, Rohit shared further updates, writing, “He has been moved to another hospital, currently in ICU, and please pray for him. We are in touch with doctors & everyone else. Thanks to everyone who has been supporting us, especially to the fans who helped me figure out his location and got him help. Aap log bhagwan ho sach mai. Yehi kamaya hai UK bhai ne aap nahi hote toh kya hota, jitna aap fans ko thankyou kahun kam hai. Kuch ho nahi denge bhai ko mera promise hai aapse, again thankyou, log kehte hain social media followers real nahi hote woh 4-5 bachhon ne dikha diya ki REAL HOTEY HAIN.”
‘I am coming after all of you’: Anurag Dobhal’s manager
Anurag Dobhal’s manager, Rohit Pandey, also shared a series of emotional posts on Instagram Stories. One of them read, “I am really emotional at the moment because I have seen what he was going through and how I have seen him before and after. Humanity should exist. Just pray, he gets well, else I am coming after all of you, you know who.” In another story, he wrote, “Request all media people to please stop calling at this point. This is not the time to give you bytes and stuff; someone is fighting for his life.”
Anurag Dobhal had recently accused his family of torturing him in a vlog posted on his YouTube channel. In the video, a visibly distressed Anurag claimed he had attempted suicide multiple times due to the way his parents and brother had treated him.
In his last YouTube vlog, Anurag had said, “Mummy, Papa, Kalam (brother Atul Dobhal), and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression, and I don’t know how to eliminate this feeling. I have cried so much. I have nothing left. This is my last video. After this video, I may disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten for five days. My mind has stopped working.”
