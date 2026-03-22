Anurag Dobhal health update: UK07 Rider being cared for by friends, vows to stay happy and healthy

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, known online as UK07 Rider, suffered serious injuries earlier this month after crashing his car on the Meerut–Delhi Highway during an Instagram Live, and subsequently underwent multiple surgeries. The accident occurred just days after he posted a lengthy YouTube video accusing his family of mental torture, even alleging that they were trying to kill him.

Anurag is now ecovering at a friend’s farmhouse, where he is being cared for by close friends. His wife, Ritika Chauhan, is reportedly not by his side. On Saturday, his manager shared an update, revealing that he had made Anurag promise to focus on staying happy and healthy.

Anurag Dobhal’s health update

As Anurag Dobhal’s manager, Rohit Panday, left for Mumbai, he shared a video of Anurag promising to look after things and be happy and healthy. Later, Rohit also posted another story calling a few people opportunistic. He wrote, “Flying back to Mumbai after spending 14-15 days taking care of Anurag Bhai. Honestly, I didn’t want to leave his side, but I know there are a few people who can take care of him now. From this, I have learned one thing: in life, when we expect something from someone, they sometimes turn out to be opportunistic.”

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal aka UK07 Rider shares health update, hints at restarting vlogs after ICU discharge: ‘New zindagi ki shuruaat dekhoge?’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Anurag Dobhal has been sharing occasional updates as he recovers. On Saturday, the content creator posted a series of Instagram Stories featuring a group of friends by his side. In one clip, he revealed that while his phone was destroyed in the crash, a few friends ensured they reached out and stayed with him. On Friday night, UK07 Rider shared another video, showing a stitched wound. He also asked fans if they would like to witness a new beginning in his life, hinting at a return to social media.

Where is Anurag Dobhal’s wife Ritika Chauhan?

Anurag Dobhal’s wife, Ritika Chauhan, was by his side during his hospitalisation; however, she has not been around since his discharge. On Friday, exclusively talking to SCREEN, Anurag’s manager RohitPanday shared his health update and said, “Anurag is currently safe, and we are at a friend’s farmhouse where all necessary facilities are available for his care. He is stable, trying to recover, and is staying positive throughout. We are extremely grateful to all our friends and everyone who supported us during this time. It truly means a lot, and we believe he has been given a second chance at life. Your prayers and support have made a difference.”

Also Read | Screen Academy unveils Chetak Screen Awards: Here are the nominees for the finest in film and OTT

When asked whether Anurag’s wife, Ritika, was with him, Rohit said she was not around and declined to elaborate. Earlier reports suggested that Anurag’s relationship with Ritika had been strained in recent months, which had also affected his mental health. Ritika, who is nine months pregnant, has recently shared a series of cryptic posts, fuelling speculation about a possible separation. On Saturday night, Ritika reshared a post on Instagram stories that read, “Being strong for your child while your world is falling apart is a strength no one talks about.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The UK07 Rider (@anurag_dobhal)

Earlier in the week, Ritika had posted another story where she wrote, “Once my prayers were about having you, now I just pray that everything finds its way back to peace and is alright.”

Anurag Dobhal controversy

Earlier this month, Anurag Dobhal spoke about issues with his family following his marriage to Ritika Chauhan. In a YouTube video, he detailed how his family treated him and his wife during their first visit home after the wedding. He also accused his brother, Kalam Ink (Atul Dobhal), and his fiancée, Shreya, of disrupting his life. In response, Kalam Ink denied the allegations and shared his version of events, claiming that Anurag had filed false cases against the family. The dispute remains unresolved.

Story continues below this ad

This article discusses sensitive topics, including serious physical injury, emotional distress, and interpersonal conflict. This coverage is based on reported events and social media updates. If you or someone you know is experiencing psychological distress or mental health struggles, professional support is vital. Always seek the advice of a qualified healthcare provider and never disregard professional medical advice because of something read here.

HELP IS A CALL AWAY

MENTAL HEALTH HELPLINE NUMBERS

AASRA

Contact: 9820466726

Email: aasrahelpline@yahoo.com

Snehi

Contact: 9582208181

Email: snehi.india@gmail.com

Fortis MentalHealth

Contact: 8376804102

Connecting NGO

Contact: 9922004305, 9922001122

Email: distressmailsconnecting@gmail.com

Vandrevala Foundation