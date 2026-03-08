Anurag Dobhal crashes car during Instagram Live after fallout with family; hospitalised

Bigg Boss 17 contestant and popular YouTuber Anurag Dobhal was hospitalised on Saturday after crashing his car during an Instagram Live.

In a video that has since gone viral, Anurag is seen driving his car at high speed and eventually crashing it while interacting with fans during an Instagram Live session, where he spoke about feeling lonely and emotionally overwhelmed.

In another video, Anurag Dobhal can be seen crying in pain as bystanders pulled him out of the vehicle. Yet another video showed him at the hospital.

The incident occurred days after Anurag Dobhal, accused his parents and brother of subjecting him to severe emotional distress in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

According to Anurag on April 24 last year, just days before the April 30 wedding to Ritika, he faced intense humiliation and pressure from his family. “I was harassed to the point that I folded my hands and touched their feet. I was forced to apologise in front of relatives. They said only if I apologised would they come to the wedding. I have recordings of everything and will share them,” he alleged.

He also claimed his brother criticised him for bringing shame to the family. “My brother Kalam said I had ruined the family’s name because of an inter-caste marriage.”

Towards the end of the video, Anurag said, “Mummy, Papa, Kalam (brother) and Shreya are responsible for my death. I have nothing left to do. I am under a lot of depression and I don’t know how to eliminate this feeling. I have cried so much. I have nothing left. This is my last video. After this video, I may disappear. I just want to sleep. I haven’t eaten for five days. My mind has stopped working.”

Last Thursday, Anurag Dobhal’s brother Kalam Ink responded to the allegations, saying that Anurag was doing all this to gain attention and publicity, and that he had nothing to do with the claims made in the so-called “last vlog.” Kalam wrote, “I am a man of my words. All the proofs have been given in my podcast channel. Also chill maro sab, it’s his daily thing jo wo karta hai for views. One side story post kardi bhai, me par sach ni bataya.” (Everyone relax, this is his daily habit that he does for views. He posted only one side of the story, but didn’t tell the truth.)

He further added, “Also my message to all my fans, in sab me mat pado. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case on us mom dad and jab ye wo case haar gaya legally, To he posted this shit ass video kyu ki Ritika ne bhi isko chhod diya cause of his doing. (My message to all my fans is not to get involved in all this. He loves traction on Instagram. He filed a fake case against our mom and dad, and when he lost that case legally, he posted this video because Ritika also left him due to his actions).”