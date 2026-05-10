Anurag Dobhal apologises for car crash, reunites with wife Ritika: ‘Won’t reconcile with family

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, has faced several personal challenges over the past few months. In March, the content creator suffered serious injuries after crashing his car on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. Now recovering, Anurag has reunited with his wife Ritika Chauhan, and announced that he is ready to begin a new chapter. On Saturday, the YouTuber shared a vlog apologising for his actions. The couple also addressed their ongoing family issues and said they wished to put the matter behind them.

In February this year, Anurag Dobhal shared a two-hour-long video on his previous YouTube channel announcing that he had severed ties with his family. In the video, he accused them of subjecting him to mental harassment and held them responsible for pushing him toward taking extreme steps. He also shared voice notes alleging that both he and his wife Ritika Chauhan had been mistreated by family members. Anurag further claimed that his elder brother played a role in deepening the rift within the family.

Amid this emotionally turbulent period, the YouTuber was involved in a car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway during an Instagram Live. Although he survived the accident, Anurag sustained severe injuries, underwent multiple surgeries and continues to recover.

On Ram Navami, Anurag and Ritika welcomed a baby boy. The content creator later shared that entering parenthood brought a major shift in his outlook on life.

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal, UK07 Rider, chooses positivity after car crash, pledges to build everything for son: ‘My son will have his father around’

Anurag Dobhal and Ritika share emotional details about family

On Saturday, Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan announced their return to content creation. They promised to rebuild everything from scratch for their son. Anurag said, “It has been almost 7-8 months since we posted a vlog. We had stopped being regular almost two years back. We were dealing with a lot of things in the backend. I have been a family guy, and Ritika is family-oriented. A lot happened in the last two years that we didn’t post on social media.” Ritika added, “We also didn’t want to post because we wanted to make a positive impact.”

Anurag further shared, “We used to just shoot for 15-20 mins to show all was well with us, while we were dealing with negative things. All of it happened for us at once. Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened.”

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Anurag Dobhal on his car crash

On March 7, an emotionally broken Anurag Dobhal crashed his car during an Instagram live. Talking about it, UK 07 Rider said, “I feel I was wrong in many places. The family I promised to Ritika, I couldn’t give her that. I didn’t have anything for myself; I worked for the family. Today, I don’t have a house, family, or stability. Everything is destroyed. We took cars worth crores, taking a house for me was never difficult, but for me, home is where all the family stays. We wanted a family. I had promised Ritika that she would have a father figure in her life. I took a lot of bad decisions, but what happened on 7th March, that was the worst decision. We lost our mental peace in keeping the family together. I had gone insane, even the plots I took were on their name. I have no single property in my name; it was all for them. I really apologise to Ritika and everyone for going off the grid, but I was very hurt.”

Ritika chimed in, “It is not just Anurag’s mistake; we are all at fault. We were both dealing with things individually. We both wanted the same thing, but we chose different paths to fight for it. Now that we are together, we will build a life again.”

Anurag Dobhal and Ritika on not reconciling with YouTuber’s family

As Anurag Dobhal and Ritika Chauhan announced a fresh start in their lives, they also made it clear that they do not intend to reconcile with Anurag’s family. The YouTuber shared, “I gave tuitions and built such a huge empire, so it’s difficult for a person to restart. I took the wrong step because the people I did everything for, they cut me off. I never thought about the future. I got out of that loop that day; now there are no expectations of that love or family, when they can not come in your worst times.” Ritika added, “I had texted a lot of people related to Anurag to come and visit. He was in the ICU, and was going to get operated on. Nobody came that day, and I cannot express how it felt.”

Anurag further added, “Even though my life doesn’t matter to them, they will always matter to me. I don’t hate them, but we have realized and decided that we won’t go back to reconcile. We cannot spoil our lives for this anymore; we have a child to look after. We are starting a new chapter now; this one is closed, and we will not be discussing this ever again. We apologise to everyone whom we have hurt, and thank you for all the support.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses sensitive topics including self-harm, emotional distress, and serious physical injury within a family context. It is intended for informational and entertainment purposes and is not a substitute for professional medical or psychological advice. If you or someone you know is experiencing distress, reaching out for expert support can provide a safe space for healing.

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