Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider reveals he had to sell his Rs 10 cr bike collection: ‘I needed money’

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK Rider 07, has been making headlines over the past few months due to his strained relationship with his family. In March, Anurag also crashed his car during an Instagram Live. Now, as he attempts to rebuild his life, the YouTuber has resumed vlogging. In his latest vlog, UK Rider 07 visited his hometown Dehradun, where he gave viewers a tour of his garage. Speaking about how emotional it feels to see the space empty now, Anurag recalled selling off his luxury bike collection, reportedly worth Rs 10 crore, earlier this year.

In his latest vlog, UK 07 Rider visited his garage in Dheradun. Seeing the place empty, Anurag Dobhal said, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis, and I needed money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.” In the title of the video, Anurag stated that the bike collection was worth Rs 10 crore.

Also Read: Anurag Dobhal apologises for car crash, reunites with wife Ritika: ‘Won’t reconcile with family’

Talking about his current situation, Anurag said, “We are figuring out a place to live. I had planned to re-release my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset leaving Dehradun.” UK 07 Rider also checked on his remaining two bikes and became emotional upon seeing them. Talking about riding these bikes, Anurag said he couldn’t do it now since he is still recovering. “My legs are not so strong that they can bear the weight of the bike; it will take at least 6 to 8 months.”

Anurag Dobhal controversy

Earlier this year, Anurag Dobhal shared a video on YouTube accusing his family of mentally harassing him. He alleged that both he and his wife, Ritika, had been mistreated by his parents, and even claimed that his life was in danger because of his family. Following the unfortunate car crash, Anurag also announced that he was severing all ties with them.

Recently, however, he returned to vlogging once again and said, “It has been almost 7-8 months since we posted a vlog. We had stopped being regular almost two years back. We were dealing with a lot of things in the backend. We also didn’t want to post because we wanted to make a positive impact. We used to just shoot for 15-20 mins to show all was well with us, while we were dealing with negative things. All of it happened for us at once. Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened.”

Anurag and Ritika also assured fans: “Now that we are together, we will build a life again. I gave tuitions and built such a huge empire, so it’s difficult for a person to restart. I took the wrong step because the people I did everything for, they cut me off. I never thought about the future. I got out of that loop that day; now there are no expectations of that love or family when they can not come in your worst times. Even though my life doesn’t matter to them, they will always matter to me. I don’t hate them, but we have realized and decided that we won’t go back to reconcile. We cannot spoil our lives for this anymore; we have a child to look after. We are starting a new chapter now; this one is closed, and we will not be discussing this ever again. We apologise to everyone whom we have hurt, and thank you for all the support.”