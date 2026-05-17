Anurag Dobhal aka UK 07 Rider reveals he had to sell his Rs 10 cr bike collection: ‘I needed money’

YouTuber Anurag Dobhal, better known as UK Rider 07, has been making headlines over the past few months due to his strained relationship with his family. In March, Anurag also crashed his car during an Instagram Live. Now, as he attempts to rebuild his life, the YouTuber has resumed vlogging. In his latest vlog, UK Rider 07 visited his hometown Dehradun, where he gave viewers a tour of his garage. Speaking about how emotional it feels to see the space empty now, Anurag recalled selling off his luxury bike collection, reportedly worth Rs 10 crore, earlier this year.
Anurag Dobhal gets emotional as he gives a tour of his empty garage
In his latest vlog, UK 07 Rider visited his garage in Dheradun. Seeing the place empty, Anurag Dobhal said, “The empire we built is empty today. We had to sell off most of the bikes last year. We only have two bikes left. I had to sell the bikes because I was dealing with a financial crisis, and I needed money. Only I know how I survived that time; there was instability around me. It hurt when every bike was sold. I was not in the vlogging zone, so I couldn’t share earlier. The garage property is also not in my name, so electricity was cut off.” In the title of the video, Anurag stated that the bike collection was worth Rs 10 crore.
Talking about his current situation, Anurag said, “We are figuring out a place to live. I had planned to re-release my merchandise last year, but we couldn’t do it. I am very emotional standing here. Ultimately, we had to vacate the garage. We will try to rebuild everything we once owned. I was also very upset leaving Dehradun.” UK 07 Rider also checked on his remaining two bikes and became emotional upon seeing them. Talking about riding these bikes, Anurag said he couldn’t do it now since he is still recovering. “My legs are not so strong that they can bear the weight of the bike; it will take at least 6 to 8 months.”
Anurag Dobhal controversy
Earlier this year, Anurag Dobhal shared a video on YouTube accusing his family of mentally harassing him. He alleged that both he and his wife, Ritika, had been mistreated by his parents, and even claimed that his life was in danger because of his family. Following the unfortunate car crash, Anurag also announced that he was severing all ties with them.
Recently, however, he returned to vlogging once again and said, “It has been almost 7-8 months since we posted a vlog. We had stopped being regular almost two years back. We were dealing with a lot of things in the backend. We also didn’t want to post because we wanted to make a positive impact. We used to just shoot for 15-20 mins to show all was well with us, while we were dealing with negative things. All of it happened for us at once. Ritika and I have been in a relationship for 3-4 years, and we have always suffered for the family’s love. We tried to sacrifice a lot for the family till the end, but I don’t know what happened.”
Anurag and Ritika also assured fans: “Now that we are together, we will build a life again. I gave tuitions and built such a huge empire, so it’s difficult for a person to restart. I took the wrong step because the people I did everything for, they cut me off. I never thought about the future. I got out of that loop that day; now there are no expectations of that love or family when they can not come in your worst times. Even though my life doesn’t matter to them, they will always matter to me. I don’t hate them, but we have realized and decided that we won’t go back to reconcile. We cannot spoil our lives for this anymore; we have a child to look after. We are starting a new chapter now; this one is closed, and we will not be discussing this ever again. We apologise to everyone whom we have hurt, and thank you for all the support.”
Nawaz Javed Kochra is a seasoned entertainment journalist at The Indian Express Online, bringing nearly a decade of expertise to the forefront of cultural reporting. With a focus on the television and Over-The-Top (OTT) landscapes, he has established himself as a prominent voice in the industry, known for his high-profile celebrity interviews and insightful coverage of the Indian entertainment sector.
Experience & Career
Nawaz holds a Master of Arts in Communication and Journalism from Mumbai University, providing him with a rigorous academic and ethical foundation. In his 11-year career, he has navigated through several of India's leading media houses, building a portfolio that spans digital, print, and broadcast media:
The Indian Express: Currently leads coverage of TV and OTT content, producing both written analysis and popular video interview segments.
Former Roles: He began his career at the iconic Stardust Magazine and later held key positions at Zoom TV, Zee Multimedia, MissMalini, Bollywood Bubble, and Raindrop Media.
Expertise & Focus Areas
Nawaz’s beat is characterized by a blend of exclusive access and trend analysis. His core areas of expertise include:
Reality Television: Specialized coverage of major franchises like Bigg Boss, providing behind-the-scenes insights and winner profiles.
OTT Ecosystem: Tracking the shift from traditional cable to digital streaming platforms, with a focus on web series and digital premieres.
Celebrity Profiles & Interviews: Nawaz is celebrated for his ability to foster candid conversations with industry stalwarts, from music composers like Amaal Mallik to other TV legends.
Investigative Entertainment News: Reporting on sensitive industry developments, including legal disputes and personal stories of resilience within the acting community.
Authoritativeness & Trust
With a reputation built on years of networking and credible reporting, Nawaz Kochra is a "known face" in the Mumbai media circuit. His work at The Indian Express adheres to the publication's "Journalism of Courage" standard, ensuring that even entertainment reporting is approached with accuracy, sensitivity, and transparency. His educational background and extensive tenure across diverse media platforms provide him with the authoritative perspective required to analyze the rapid evolution of Indian show business. ... Read More