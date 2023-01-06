scorecardresearch
Friday, Jan 06, 2023

Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly dances with ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna at Rushad Rana, Ketaki Walawalker wedding reception, see photos

Actor Rushad Rana and Anupamaa creative director Ketaki Walawalker got married on January 4 in Mumbai.

Rushad RanaActor Rushad Rana married Ketaki Walawalker on January 4. (Photo: Instagram/Rushadrana)
Listen to this article
Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly dances with ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna at Rushad Rana, Ketaki Walawalker wedding reception, see photos
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Newly wed couple Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalker threw a wedding reception to remember as they celebrated the new milestone of their lives. The much-in-love couple celebrated their nuptials by cutting a three-tier cake and having a blast with their family and friends.

Rushad wore a black suit with a bow and Ketaki was seen in a red outfit. The guest list for the reception included popular television actor Rupali Ganguly along with Paras Madan, Gaurav Khanna, Charu Malik, casting agent Rupesh Sonar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Delnaaz Irani, Vikas Gupta, Mohsin Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Tassnim Sheikh amongst others. Sudhanshu, Rupali and Gaurav were also seen on the dance floor.

Both Rushad and Ketaki shared glimpses from the reception. Actor Charu Malik also shared several videos and pictures of the newly wed couple. Check them out –

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charrul Malik (@charulmalik)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Charrul Malik (@charulmalik)

Rushad also performed on a dance number, inviting cheer from Ketaki, who looked ecstatic with the joyous atmosphere and blessings coming their way.

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa actors Rupali Ganguly and Sudhanshu Pandey at the reception. (Photo: Instagram/thecandidtheory) Rushad Rana Actor Rushad Rana danced his heart out at his wedding reception. (Photo: Instagram/thecandidtheory) Rushad Rana Actor Rushad Rana with wife Ketaki Walawalker. (Photo: Instagram/thecandidtheory) Rushad Rana Actor Rushad Rana at his wedding reception. (Photo: Instagram/thecandidtheory)

Rushad and Ketaki got married on January 4 in Mumbai. The small gathering saw family members and close friends in attendance, including actor Rupali Ganguly, who also wished the couple through social media. She uploaded the picture of Rushad and Ketaki and captioned it as, “Ho Gayi Shadiiiii”.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Five of India’s top publishers deliberate on what lies ahead in 2023
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Delhi Confidential: Which state elections will AAP contest in 2023?
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Haldwani eviction order | Among protesters, a huge sigh of relief: ‘We wi...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...
Magnetic belts and sensor heels: Mumbai Police’s tools to check fraud dur...

The couple had also hosted a star-studded mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was attended by many well known names from the world of television.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 06-01-2023 at 15:59 IST
Next Story

Faster mobile speeds, satellite internet to be top Indian telecom trends in 2023: Ookla

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda New Year vacation with Zoya Akhtar
Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agstya Nanda’s New Year vacation with Zoya Akhtar
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 06: Latest News
Advertisement
close