Anupamaa’s Rupali Ganguly dances with ‘Anuj’ Gaurav Khanna at Rushad Rana, Ketaki Walawalker wedding reception, see photos

Newly wed couple Rushad Rana and Ketaki Walawalker threw a wedding reception to remember as they celebrated the new milestone of their lives. The much-in-love couple celebrated their nuptials by cutting a three-tier cake and having a blast with their family and friends.

Rushad wore a black suit with a bow and Ketaki was seen in a red outfit. The guest list for the reception included popular television actor Rupali Ganguly along with Paras Madan, Gaurav Khanna, Charu Malik, casting agent Rupesh Sonar, Vahbiz Dorabjee, Delnaaz Irani, Vikas Gupta, Mohsin Khan, Sudhanshu Pandey, Tassnim Sheikh amongst others. Sudhanshu, Rupali and Gaurav were also seen on the dance floor.

Both Rushad and Ketaki shared glimpses from the reception. Actor Charu Malik also shared several videos and pictures of the newly wed couple. Check them out –

Rushad also performed on a dance number, inviting cheer from Ketaki, who looked ecstatic with the joyous atmosphere and blessings coming their way.

Rushad and Ketaki got married on January 4 in Mumbai. The small gathering saw family members and close friends in attendance, including actor Rupali Ganguly, who also wished the couple through social media. She uploaded the picture of Rushad and Ketaki and captioned it as, “Ho Gayi Shadiiiii”.

The couple had also hosted a star-studded mehendi and sangeet ceremony, which was attended by many well known names from the world of television.