Anupamaa’s Raahi aka Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer in dreamy South Indian ceremony. See pics

Adrija Roy, who plays the role of Raahi in the Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement with Mumbai-based boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer. The television actor shared the good news with her fans on social media on Wednesday. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony at his farmhouse on January 25.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Adrija posted dreamy pictures from her South Indian engagement ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Engaged to the love I prayed for.. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home.. I love you My Love @vignuesh1.”

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna reveals working with Rajan Shahi once again after Anupamaa: ‘It’s something on a different platform’