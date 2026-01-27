Anupamaa’s Raahi aka Adrija Roy gets engaged to boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer in dreamy South Indian ceremony. See pics

Anupamaa actor Adrija Roy aka Raahi has announced her engagement with Vignuesh Iyer. Check out their dreamy pictures.

Adrija Roy, who plays the role of Raahi in the Rajan Shahi show Anupamaa, has announced her engagement with Mumbai-based boyfriend Vignuesh Iyer. The television actor shared the good news with her fans on social media on Wednesday. The couple got engaged in an intimate ceremony at his farmhouse on January 25.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Adrija posted dreamy pictures from her South Indian engagement ceremony and wrote in the caption, “Engaged to the love I prayed for.. From a simple hello, to a sacred promise — my heart feels home.. I love you My Love @vignuesh1.”

Check out the post:

In one of the adorable photos, Adrija and Vignuesh are seen posing in front of a tree adorned with yellow marigold flowers. In another picture, Vignuesh kisses Adrija on the forehead. The carousel also includes a video in which the duo exchange rings and walk hand in hand in a fairytale-like setting.

For the special occasion, the bride-to-be opted for a traditional red silk saree. She completed her glowing look with a beautiful golden kundal necklace, kamarband, maang tika, and bangles, with soft makeup. On the other hand, Vignuesh kept it simple in a green-printed kurta, along with a white South Indian style dhoti.

As soon as Adrija Roy shared the engagement announcement, her co-stars from Anupamaa – Krutika Desai, Ishita Dixit, Manish Naggdev, Shivam Khajuria, and others congratulated the couple in the comments section. As for the wedding, the actor’s doesn’t plan to tie the knot anytime soon.

While speaking to Times Of India earlier, Adrija had said, “We don’t plan to get married this year. He is South Indian (Tamil), and I am Bengali, so our cultures are completely different. My dream is to have a wedding that follows both South Indian and Bengali traditions. That needs proper time and planning, so we are thinking of getting married within the next two years.”

Jan 27: Latest News
Advertisement