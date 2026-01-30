Anupamaa’s ‘Ghuma Ke Maarungi’ outburst goes viral, fans say ‘Sunny Deol ka female version mil gaya’

Ever since Anupamaa went on air, it has remained one of the most-watched television shows in India. Its popularity reached such heights that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the show in 2023 while promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. Now, once again, a scene from the daily soap has gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions online. Anupamaa’s latest fiery outburst, in which she declares “Ghuma ghuma ke maarungi,” has taken social media by storm, with many users comparing her intensity to that of Sunny Deol.

In the latest episode, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa is seen locked in a tense confrontation with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan. What begins as a heated argument soon escalates into an explosive moment when Rajani challenges Anupamaa, questioning what she is actually capable of doing.