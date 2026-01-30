Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Anupamaa’s ‘Ghuma Ke Maarungi’ outburst goes viral, fans say ‘Sunny Deol ka female version mil gaya’
In the latest episode, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa is seen locked in a tense confrontation with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan.
Ever since Anupamaa went on air, it has remained one of the most-watched television shows in India. Its popularity reached such heights that even Prime Minister Narendra Modi referenced the show in 2023 while promoting the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. Now, once again, a scene from the daily soap has gone viral, triggering a wave of reactions online. Anupamaa’s latest fiery outburst, in which she declares “Ghuma ghuma ke maarungi,” has taken social media by storm, with many users comparing her intensity to that of Sunny Deol.
In the latest episode, Rupali Ganguly’s character Anupamaa is seen locked in a tense confrontation with Rajani, played by Rinku Dhawan. What begins as a heated argument soon escalates into an explosive moment when Rajani challenges Anupamaa, questioning what she is actually capable of doing.
This provokes a dramatic monologue from Anupamaa, who says: “Maarungi! Tujhe baalon se pakad ke, choti se ghasitte hue beech baazaar laakar maarungi. Tujhe ghuma ghuma kar maarungi, gira gira kar maarungi, dauda daud kar maarungi, bhaga bhaga kar maarungi, jotta bhigo ke maarungi, sandal tod ke maarungi, saari lihaaz chhod ke maarungi. Dono haathon se maarungi. Haath thak gaye toh laathon se maarungi, aur agar pair thak gaye toh baaton se maarungi.”
Her outburst doesn’t end there. She further adds, “Itna maarungi, itna maarungi ke dard bhi confuse ho jaayega ke kis kis haddi par, kis kis chot par dhyaan du. Bahut maarungi.”
View this post on Instagram
The dramatic scene quickly went viral, prompting Rupali Ganguly herself to share the clip on her Instagram handle. Social media users flooded the comments section with humorous comparisons and memes. One user compared the monologue to Pyaar Ka Punchnama, writing, “Pyaar Ka Punchnama – Anupamaa version monologue.” Another commented, “Sunny Deol ka female version mil gaya.”
Others jokingly wrote, “50 shades of maarungi,” while several viewers also expressed concern about the kind of violence being portrayed on national television.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a dialogue from Anupamaa has gone viral. Earlier, another powerful scene featuring Anupamaa asserting her independence sparked a trend of reel recreations. In that viral clip, she tells her husband: “Main ghoomu, phiroo, naachu, gaaoon, hasoon, kheloon, baahar jaoon, akele jaoon, kisi ke saath jaoon, jab jaoon, jaise bhi jaoon — aapko kya?”
The dialogue was later recreated by several celebrities, including Janhvi Kapoor.
Anupamaa premiered in July 2020 and continues to dominate television ratings, consistently maintaining its position among the top three shows on the TRP charts.
