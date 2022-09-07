scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu Pandey on rumours of rift with co-star Rupali Ganguly: Come on the sets and watch yourself

Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Rupali Gangualy co-star in the popular television show Anupamaa. Sudhanshu's character of Vanraj often receives online hatred for his character on the show.

Anupamaa actor Sudhanshu PandeyActor Sudhanshu Pandey opens up on his off-screen bonding with co-star Rupali Ganguly

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey was already an established name before he took on the role of Vanraj Shah in the show Anupamaa. The actor plays the role of co-star Rupali Ganguly’s titular character, who eventually cheats on her and marries his girlfriend. While the show has gained immense popularity over time, there are constant reports of Sudhanshu and Rupali not getting along on the sets.

Sudhanshu says that these are rumours for a reason and if people are concerned, they can come on the show’s sets and watch for themselves the happy work environment that everyone shares.

When asked how does he feel about these rumours, Sudhanshu told News 18, “My reaction is, ‘Why don’t you come to the sets and watch?’ Simple as that. You’ll know what happens on the sets. It’s absolute fun all the time. We are always running around, poking fun at each other, cracking jokes. It’s a very childlike atmosphere on the sets. We are always having fun nonstop. When you read something about rifts and fights, it’s good for entertainment. They say they have heard a rumour, I say when you hear a rumour, that will be a rumour because it’s only a rumour. A rumour is an answer to your question itself.”

Since Vanraj’s character often creates trouble for audience’s favourite Anupamaa, Sudhanshu is also at the receiving end of a lot of trolling and nasty comments. However, the actor says that he does sometimes feel like responding to mean comments but restrains himself from doing so.

“I will be lying if I say I never felt like that. A lot of times I felt like that after some nasty comments. But then there is no point, you can’t keep clarifying all these things. In the end, it’s only just a character they are reacting to. It’s not Sudhanshu Pandey they are reacting to. For me, it just ends there,” says the actor.

