Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly introduces her adorable dog Kishmish, fans say 'cuties, both of them'

Rupali Ganguly recently introduced her lovable pet dog to her fans via Instagram. Check out the actor's post here.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
January 18, 2022 7:38:54 pm
rupali gangulyRupali Ganguly with her pet dog. (Photo: Rupali/Instagram)

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly is a staunch supporter of animal rights, and is time and again seen speaking about the issue via her social media pages. On Tuesday, the actor herself introduced her new pet, an adorable black dog by the name of Kishmish.

She took to Instagram to post a photo of the dog and herself as she lovingly cradled it. The picture caption read, “Unconditional love looks like this ❤️ Say Hello to Kishmish 🐾❤️ #unconditionallove #adoptdontshop #dogsofinstagram #tuesday #instagood #rupaliganguly #anupamaa #jaimatadi #jaimahakal.”

 

The actor’s post was flooded with heart and heart-eye emojis as one user wrote, “Aww she is so cute yar,” while another mentioned, “CUTIES❤️ BOTH RUPALI AND KISHMISH.”

In an earlier post, Rupali had condemned animal cruelty in strong words as she wrote, “We can judge the heart of a man by the way he treats animals… If you’ve ever abandoned your pet or caused distress to any other living being, I’m not talking.”

On the work front, Rupali Ganguly is currently seen on the hit Star Plus show Anupamaa where she plays the titular role of a righteous homemaker who finally comes into her own.

