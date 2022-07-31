scorecardresearch
Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat claims Rupali Ganguly didn’t contact him after he was pushed out of the show: ‘Want to remain in makers…’

Actor Paras Kalnawat, who was recently terminated from the show Anupamaa, said that he thinks that 'those who didn't support him or say anything, wanted to remain in good books of the makers'.

July 31, 2022 8:33:32 pm
Paras Kalnawat Anupamaa show Rupali GangulyParas Kalnawat is not happy as not many from the Anupamaa team contacted him after he left the show. (Photo: Paras Kalnawat/Instagram)

Actor Paras Kalnawat, who played Samar in the hit Hindi daily Anupamaa, has been in the news since the show’s producers sent out a press statement saying they are terminating his contract. They claimed the actor went ahead and signed Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 without intimating them, which construed a ‘breach of contract’. However, in a chat with indianexpress.com, Paras shared that he had indeed informed the team.

Now, in a new interview, Paras said not many people from Anupamaa’s team contacted him after his contract was terminated. Paras Kalnawat was surprised when only a few of the cast members of Anupamaa contacted him. Mentioning the show’s lead actor Rupali Ganguly, who played his on-screen mother, he said she neither contact him nor messaged him after the incident. Paras also said that he thinks that ‘those who didn’t support him or say anything wanted to remain in the good books of the makers’.

“I am actually surprised that only a few of them contacted me after they got to know about this (termination),” he said in an interview to a daily. Paras revealed that out of the Anupamaa cast, only Nidhi Shah, Sudhanshu Pandey, and Muskan Bamne called him up. Baa aka Alpana Buch and Madalsa Sharma dropped him messages after the incident. Actor Aashish Mehrotra, who played his on-screen brother in Anupamaa, too liked his post wherein he signed off as Samar Shah. “Apart from this, no one even liked that post because they want to be in the good books of makers. I completely understand their part as well,” he said.

Paras Kalnawat, in his earlier interview, shared that given the clause he cannot work on a rival channel, he had to move out of the daily. The actor also shared that his character had not much to do, and he wanted to challenge himself with something new.

He also shared, “While I am thankful to Rajan sir for giving me this wonderful show, for a long time I did not have much to do. I did not want to stand idle without a dialogue even when we were doing 18-page scenes. I had escalated about the same with the concerned authorities, and they had promised they would work out something but I couldn’t wait any longer. When Jhalak came my way, as an actor and on a personal level, the new challenge excited me.”

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa will launch sometime in September. Apart from Paras, Shilpa Shinde, Niti Taylor, Nia Sharma, and Dheeraj Dhoopar can be seen in the dance reality show.

