Anupamaa to welcome new actor opposite Rupali Ganguly, but it isn’t the end for Sudhanshu Pandey’s Vanraj: Rajan Shahi

Star Plus’ Anupamaa is all set to welcome a new cast member opposite leading lady Rupali Ganguly. Ever since the news came out, fans had been wondering if this would mark the exit of the current hero Vanraj, played by Sudhanshu Pandey. In a statement, producer Rajan Shahi has now confirmed that while the daily will indeed see a new face, Sudhanshu will continue to be a part of the show.

“Sudhanshu Pandey is an integral part of the show and will continue to be our Vanraj,” the producer said. Shahi also addressed the rumours of the new entry, sharing that they haven’t finalised anyone yet. “As far as the buzz of a new entry is concerned, there will be a very important character who will join the cast but his casting hasn’t begun.”

Thanking audiences for the support towards their show, Rajan Shahi further said, “I am grateful to the audiences for showering love on the show Anupamaa and make it a part of daily life. We will continue entertaining the audience. We will also make the formal announcement when the new character is finalised.”

Recently, actor Ronit Bose Roy also dismissed the reports of him replacing Sudhanshu Pandey. Calling the news ‘incorrect’, the actor in a tweet, said that he is not doing ‘anything on TV as yet’.

“Of late the digital media is tying me to various TV shows. Maybe in the endeavor to be the first to break the news. All the news is incorrect. Guys calm down. I’m not doing anything on TV as yet. If there is something you will surely get to hear about it from me directly,” Ronit posted.

Starring Rupali Ganguly in the titular role, Anupamaa also stars Madalsa Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Aashish Mehrotra, Nidhi Shah, Anagha Bhosale, Tassnim Sheikh among others. The show projects the story of a middle-aged woman who takes charge of her life after her husband leaves her for another woman. Since the time of its launch, Anupamaa has been topping TRP charts.