Paras Kalnawat on his fallout with Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly: ‘I still respect her, think she has a little bit of love left for me’

Paras Kalnawat’s exit from Anupamaa has created quite a stir in the industry. Makers claimed that his contract was terminated after he breached a particular clause and signed the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa on a rival channel. On the other hand, the actor stated that he had informed the team, and suggested that since he did not have much to contribute to the daily, he chose to pick a new project. And now, in a recent interview, Paras has opened up about being sidelined and how his scenes were cut from the show.

Talking about being mistreated in the show, Paras Kalnawat said that his experience on the show was ‘dark and shady’. While not eager to give a lot of details, he did accept that he was pushed to a corner on the set. “My scenes were cut. I was put in a bad light; people started falsely gossiping about me that I had threatened them and spoken certain things about them. As I said, I had not done that,” he told ETimes.

He also said that if a senior actor complains about a young co-star, it’s likely that the former would be believed. When asked if he hinted at his fallout with co-star Rupali Ganguly, he said that it’s not that the two did not get along, but there are indeed differences in their lives. “I still respect her and I think she still has a little bit of love left for me,” he said, adding that he mentioned ‘little’ as he feels she is more attached to other actors on the show.

Talking about his co-stars, he mentioned that after he lost his father last year, he started getting emotionally attached to other actors on the set. However, he soon realised that they were using him for their personal benefit. The actor also lamented that not many reached out to him post the controversy, however, the ones who did, made him feel like he made a mistake quitting the show. And then there were few who told him how they too want to stand their ground in front of the makers but don’t have the courage to do so.

Paras Kalnawat also confessed that he did not read the ‘ three year exclusive clause’ on his contract as he was too excited to score a part the show. However, now that all is in the past, he is looking forward to a new start in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, and hopes to keep his fans entertained.

In an earlier chat with indianexpress.com, the actor had spoken about standing idle in most scenes. He also mentioned that he wanted to challenge himself as an actor, and thus picked up the dance reality show.

“While I am thankful to Rajan sir for giving me this wonderful show, for a long time I did not have much to do. I did not want to stand idle without a dialogue even when we were doing 18-page scenes. I had escalated about the same with the concerned authorities, and they had promised they would work out something but I couldn’t wait any longer. When Jhalak came my way, as an actor and on a personal level, the new challenge excited me,” he told us.