Anupamaa’s Kinjal aka Nidhi Shah owns luxury bags worth Rs 10 lakh but calls gold her real investment

Anupamaa didn’t just bring fame to Rupali Ganguly, but also to several actors associated with the show. One of them is Nidhi Shah, who plays Kinjal. The actor recently gave a glimpse into her lifestyle, showcasing her collection of luxury bags, designer outfits, and what she calls her real asset—gold, which she has been investing in for the past six years. Active in the industry since 2016, Nidhi owns an impressive collection of luxury handbags. Among them is the Louis Vuitton Multi Pochette Accessories, priced at around Rs 2.6 lakh. “It goes with everything,” she said.

Her first luxury purchase, however, was a Prada bag she bought during a trip to Dubai. The Prada Re-Edition 2005 Saffiano leather bag is worth approximately Rs 2.5 lakh. She later added a Yves Saint Laurent (YSL) bag to her collection during a trip to London, valued at over Rs 1 lakh.

Sharing her shopping philosophy, Nidhi revealed, “My friend taught me not to buy too many bags, but to gift one to myself every time I sign a project. So each of these bags marks a milestone.”

She also picked up another Louis Vuitton bag—the Low Key Hobo—from Paris, priced at over Rs 3 lakh. However, she admits regretting the purchase. “It felt great when I bought it, but now I feel it’s a bit heavy. It just gets heavier when I add things to it,” she said.

Most expensive dress

Moving on to her wardrobe, Nidhi shared that her most expensive dress costs around Rs 60,000. “I bought it from the US after seeing Kiara Advani wear a similar green outfit. It’s from Cult,” she added. She also owns outfits sourced from London, costing around Rs 60,000 including customs.

Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah shows her gold collection. (Photo: Hautterfly/YouTube) Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah shows her gold collection. (Photo: Hautterfly/YouTube)

Investing in gold

While luxury fashion is a part of her lifestyle, Nidhi emphasised that her most meaningful investments are in gold. She owns a substantial collection, including a traditional rani haar and other heavy jewellery pieces.

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“When people get their paycheques, they spend on bags, watches, or shoes. I invest mine in gold,” she said.

Her first major purchase was a rani haar for her mother in 2021. Since then, she has made it a habit to buy one significant gold piece every year, along with smaller items every few months. Her collection also includes statement necklaces and a gold bracelet.

Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah shows her gold collection. (Photo: Hautterfly/YouTube) Anupamaa fame Nidhi Shah shows her gold collection. (Photo: Hautterfly/YouTube)

Nidhi’s sunglasses collection

Nidhi also owns a wide range of luxury sunglasses from brands like Gucci, Prada, and Louis Vuitton. Her most expensive purchase in this category was a pair of Louis Vuitton LV Jewel Cat Eye sunglasses, priced at nearly Rs 70,000. However, she admits, “I regret buying it. I’ve never worn it—it’s just too loud.”

About Nidhi Shah

Before rising to fame on television, Nidhi appeared in small roles in projects like That’s So Awesome, Mere Dad Ki Maruti, and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. She began her television journey in 2016 with Jaana Na Dil Se Door, followed by Tu Aashiqui, which brought her recognition. In 2020, she joined Anupamaa, which went on to become one of the most popular television shows in India.