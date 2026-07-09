Anupamaa fee helped Alpana Buch own dream home in nature: ‘Leopards are frequent visitors’

When Anupamaa premiered in 2020, it didn’t just cement Rupali Ganguly’s position as one of television’s biggest stars—it also transformed the lives of its supporting cast. For veteran actor Alpana Buch, who plays Leela Ba Kothari in the hit daily soap, the show’s success made it possible to fulfil a lifelong dream: building a home surrounded by nature. Today, that dream stands in Shahpur, on the outskirts of Mumbai. Aptly named Leela Villa, the house is Alpana’s tribute to the character that changed her life.

“Every penny I earned from Anupamaa helped me build this house,” she says. “It was because of the character of Leela in Anupamaa that I could fulfil my dream of owning my dream home. That’s why I named it Leela Villa. It is my tribute to the character.”

Alpana Buch’s garden area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Alpana Buch’s garden area. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The idea for the house was born during the Covid-19 lockdown. While the country came to a standstill in 2020, Anupamaa premiered in July that year and soon became television’s highest-rated show. At a time when uncertainty loomed large across the entertainment industry, the show’s phenomenal success gave its cast both financial stability and the confidence to dream bigger.

Alpana Buch’s garden. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Alpana Buch’s garden. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

Leela Villa begins with a small shrine dedicated to Sai Baba near the entrance. A lush garden leads visitors to the main door, setting the tone for a home that celebrates simplicity and nature. Every corner of the property reflects Alpana’s personal taste. Handmade sculptures, rustic decor and artisanal pieces sourced from across India adorn the house.

“I love collecting handmade creations by artisans from different parts of the country. Over the last three years, every time I travel, I bring back something that eventually becomes a part of Leela Villa’s decor,” she shares.

Alpana loves to collect artefacts from across the country. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Alpana loves to collect artefacts from across the country. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The house is deeply personal. Almost every door, corner and design element has been conceptualised by Alpana herself. It is also filled with family heirlooms and memories. One of her father’s traditional trunks has been repurposed into the living room’s centre table, giving the space both emotional and historical significance.

Leela Villa has also become a favourite getaway for many of Alpana’s Anupamaa co-stars. “More than me, they are invested in Leela Villa,” she laughs. “They often come here to spend time.”

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One of the home’s biggest attractions is the view. The kitchen window overlooks a dense forest with thousands of trees surrounding the property, offering a welcome escape from Mumbai’s fast-paced life.

Alpana Buch has collected artefacts from across the country to decorate Leela Villa. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) Alpana Buch has collected artefacts from across the country to decorate Leela Villa. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

The ground floor features a spacious living area and an open kitchen, while the first floor houses a bedroom built especially for Alpana’s daughter. The staircase is lined with charming artefacts, and the windows display the awards won by Alpana and her husband, actor Mehul Buch, over the years. Upstairs, the rooms opens to uninterrupted views of the forest.

“Earlier, every vacation meant searching for expensive resorts. Now we simply pack our bags and come here during every festival. This has become our holiday home,” she says.

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Living so close to nature has also brought some unexpected encounters. Alpana reveals that leopards are frequent visitors to the area. “There was one time when a leopard wandered into the neighbourhood by mistake and stayed around for almost a month. Initially, we were extremely cautious. Eventually, it got used to us, and we got used to seeing it from a distance,” she recalls.

For Alpana, Leela Villa represents much more than a second home.

“When we buy our first house, we do it out of necessity. We think about whether it’s close to the railway station, our children’s school, whether we can get a bank loan, afford the EMIs or if it fits within our budget. In Mumbai, houses are so expensive that you often buy what your finances allow rather than what your heart desires.”

View from the kitchen. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube) View from the kitchen. (Photo: Pinkvilla/YouTube)

She continues, “When the lockdown happened and we were confined to our apartments, I realised I wanted a place where the idea of a lockdown didn’t exist—a home without traffic, surrounded by nature. Thankfully, Anupamaa happened that very year. The show became a massive success, people embraced Leela, and everything I managed to save from Anupamaa has gone into building Leela Villa. Today, it stands as a symbol of my hard work and confidence.”

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Life in Shahpur has also inspired Alpana to give back to the environment. She has become an active participant in the community’s annual tree-planting drive.

“Every time trees are cut down for development, the residents come together in June or July, contribute money and plant around 300 saplings. Over the years, we’ve planted more than 3,000 trees. It’s our way of giving back to nature.”