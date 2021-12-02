Aneri Vajani all set to enter Anupamaa: ‘I was quite keen to work with Rajan Shahi’

Star Plus show Anupamaa is set for a big twist as actor Aneri Vajani will enter the show soon. The actor recently opened up about being cast in the popular show. In the past few weeks, Anupamaa and Anuj’s love story has blossomed, and Aneri’s character might create a love triangle on the show.

Aneri told ETimes, “I went for a meeting with Mr Rajan Shahi and within an hour, he signed me for Anupamaa. We were quite keen to work together and I am glad it’s happening finally. In fact, I had auditioned for the lead role in his show Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya. However, the deal failed to materialise and I bagged Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, which again was a beautiful project. As they say, everything happens for the better.”

After Anupamaa and Anuj started to get close, Anuj told Anupamaa about his past relationships, and it looks like Aneri will be cast as that woman from his past.

Gaurav Khanna, who plays Anuj, entered the show a few months ago. He earlier told Bollywood Life, “I think Anuj was the need of the hour. Not just Anupamaa, I think in no other shows across platforms there is a character like Anuj. Anuj is the perfect guy. He is the perfect character everybody wants in their lives irrespective of whether you are Anupamaa or not. Everybody would love to have someone like Anuj in their lives. He is the perfect man. I feel Anuj is the mouthpiece of the audience for Anupamaa. Whatever the audience wants Anupamaa to do, Anuj makes her do that or at least tries to make her do it. That’s why I feel Anuj is an extension of the audience.”