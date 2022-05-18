Anupamaa: Wedding video of Anupama-Anuj Kapadia goes viral, fans say ‘so emotional’

Television’s popular drama Anupamaa is all set to witness the wedding of its two lead characters Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). A promo of the same has left the fans of the show excited. Since May 4, makers have been showing the pre-wedding festivities of Anupama and Anuj. Now, finally, after almost 15 days, the viewers will get to finally see their favourite characters tie the knot.

On Tuesday, the makers teased the audience with a small glimpse of the would-be bride and groom. As the episode aired, the fans of the show expressed their happiness on social media. Sharing a promo of the episode on Twitter, a fan wrote, “The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here!! 🥺❤️”. A fan called Ganguly wrote, “most good-looking BRIDE in this universe”. One of them also wrote, “#AnujKapadia & #Anupamaa are royalty personified as bride and groom. Finally it’s here, it’s happening 🤧🤧🤗🥺😔 #MaAnKiShaadi.”

A few fans who have already watched Wednesday’s episode on Disney+ Hotstar also posted clips from Anupama and Anuj’s wedding ceremony. “The royal wedding is here 😍 MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH,” read the caption of one of the videos. The video also featured the characters of Vanraj and Kavya at the wedding.

Have a look…this is ITV’s most royal and grandest entry of a bride ever…And have a look at the most beautiful, royal, and most precious…Hamari #Anupamaa 🤧🤧#RupaliGanguly #MaAnKiShaadi pic.twitter.com/5531NpY4Fx — Sadia Suha (@SadiaSuha) May 18, 2022

Can’t get over this #MaAn. The way they looked at each other. How much 😍 love in their eyes. Omg. I could feel it. Loved whenever #AnujKapadia called her @TheRupali ‘ANU’ BUT Aaj k ‘ANU’ bulaane ki baat he kuch aur thee. That ws full of ❤️ #GauravKhanna #MaAnKiShaadi #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/hm3usuD4Ko — Neena (@Neena_Nayer20) May 18, 2022

Rupali Ganguly, on Tuesday, had also shared her look from the wedding episode on Instagram. In the picture, she was looking stunning in her white bridal attire. Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia, wore a red colour sherwani for the wedding scene. “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara… ☺️🤗” the actor wrote on Instagram while sharing his look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa is currently one of the most-watched Indian TV shows. Besides Gaurav and Rupali, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat, among others.