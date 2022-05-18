scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Must Read

Anupamaa: Wedding video of Anupama-Anuj Kapadia goes viral, fans say ‘so emotional’

The fans of TV's popular show Anupamaa are excited to watch the wedding of its lead characters, Anupama and Anuj Kapadia, played by actors Rupali Ganguly and Gaurav Khanna, respectively.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
May 18, 2022 1:15:16 pm
anupamaa wedding episodeA still from tonight's episode of Anupamaa. (Photo: Disney Plus Hotstar)

Television’s popular drama Anupamaa is all set to witness the wedding of its two lead characters Anupama (Rupali Ganguly) and Anuj (Gaurav Khanna). A promo of the same has left the fans of the show excited. Since May 4, makers have been showing the pre-wedding festivities of Anupama and Anuj. Now, finally, after almost 15 days, the viewers will get to finally see their favourite characters tie the knot.

On Tuesday, the makers teased the audience with a small glimpse of the would-be bride and groom. As the episode aired, the fans of the show expressed their happiness on social media. Sharing a promo of the episode on Twitter, a fan wrote, “The moment we have all been waiting for is finally here!! 🥺❤️”. A fan called Ganguly wrote, “most good-looking BRIDE in this universe”. One of them also wrote, “#AnujKapadia & #Anupamaa are royalty personified as bride and groom. Finally it’s here, it’s happening 🤧🤧🤗🥺😔 #MaAnKiShaadi.”

Also read |Sudhanshu Pandey addresses rumours of insecurity with Anupamaa co-star Rupali Ganguly: ‘Without Vanraj there is no drama’

A few fans who have already watched Wednesday’s episode on Disney+ Hotstar also posted clips from Anupama and Anuj’s wedding ceremony. “The royal wedding is here 😍 MAAN KA SHUBH VIVAH,” read the caption of one of the videos. The video also featured the characters of Vanraj and Kavya at the wedding.

Rupali Ganguly, on Tuesday, had also shared her look from the wedding episode on Instagram. In the picture, she was looking stunning in her white bridal attire. Gaurav Khanna, who essays the role of Anuj Kapadia, wore a red colour sherwani for the wedding scene. “Swaagat nahi karo ge hamara… ☺️🤗” the actor wrote on Instagram while sharing his look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Anupamaa is currently one of the most-watched Indian TV shows. Besides Gaurav and Rupali, it also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma, Nidhi Shah, and Paras Kalnawat, among others.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

kangana ranaut, shilpa shetty, bhagyashree
Shilpa Shetty, Ananya Panday, Bhagyashree, Kangana Ranaut: 12 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

May 18: Latest News

Advertisement