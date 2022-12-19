scorecardresearch
Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly dances with Shehnaaz Gill, watch

Shehnaaz Gill was seen dancing with Vishal Aditya Singh and Rupali Ganguly at her manager's wedding party.

shehnaaz gillShehnaaz Gill, Rupali Ganguly and Vishal Aditya Singh were seen dancing together at Kaushal Joshi's wedding.

Shehnaaz Gill was recently seen attending her manager Kaushal Joshi’s wedding. The Bigg Boss 13 star looked lovely in a saree and was seen spending time with Bharti Singh’s son Laksh, who she seems to have grown close to. New videos from the wedding party have been shared by fans where Shehnaaz is seen dancing with actors Rupali Ganguly and Vishal Aditya Singh.

In a video, the groom is seen pulling Shehnaaz to the dance floor, as the song “Tu Aake Dekhle” is played by the DJ. Reluctantly, she joins the gang and is seen matching steps with other guests. She is then joined by Vishal, Rupali and a few others, as they let their hair down moving to “Naach Meri Rani” and “Aaja Aaja”.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz and Vishal were part of the same season of Bigg Boss, and have always shared a friendly bond. Fans were also excited to see Shehnaaz and the Anupamaa star Rupali together. In another video, the actor-singer is seen interacting with Bharti Singh as she plays with her son.

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by 𝗦𝗞𝗚 (@shineshehnaazian)

 

 

This weekend, Shehnaaz Gill was seen on Indian Idol 13 as a guest. While chatting with contestant Debosmita Roy, she spoke about chasing one’s dreams, and revealed how she ran away from home to do so. “There are very few families in our country who support working women. Mai apne sapnon ko poora karne ke liye ghar se bhaag gayi thi (I ran away from my home to fulfill my dreams). Debosmita, you are very lucky to have such supportive parents. Always stand by them and make them proud,” she said.

The actor added, “I recently took my mother for her first international trip to Dubai and the feeling was surreal. It always feels great to do something for your parents.” Shehnaaz was promoting her song “Ghani Syaani” on the singing reality show.

On the work front, the Bigg Boss 13 star is looking forward to the release of her debut film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan, with Salman Khan.

