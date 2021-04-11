Anupamaa actors Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah test positive for Covid-19

Anupamaa actors Alpana Buch and Nidhi Shah have tested positive for Covid-19. The actors are currently under quarantine. Earlier this month, other cast members of the TV show such as Rupali Ganguly, Tassnim Nerurkar, Aashish Mehrotra and Sudhanshu Pandey also tested positive for the virus.

“Actress Alpana Buch & Nidhi Shah who are an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa have tested positive for COVID-19. As soon as the symptoms were detected, both actresses received medical help and have quarantined themselves. Immediately thereupon the entire cast & crew were isolated and tested. The BMC is informed and the sets will be fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to,” a statement from Anupamaa producer Rajan Shahi read.

Alpana Buch shared the news with her Instagram followers with a post. Sharing a picture that had “COVID +Ve” written over it, Buch wrote, “Since childhood our parents. Teachers. Gurus.everyone teach us to be positive in life.Today I hv finally become positive. I m taking all precautions n medications. Home qurentine. It’s my social responsibility to infrom.”

On Friday, Tassnim Nerurkar informed fans about being tested COVID-19 positive. Asking her fans to keep her in their prayers, the actor wrote, “This is to inform everybody that I have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago. However, I am going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. Keep me in your prayers.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alpana Buch (@alpanabuch19)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tassnim sheikh (@tassnim_nerurkar)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the lead role in Anupamaa, has been keeping her fans updated on her health. On Saturday, the actor shared that she is back on the sets after recovering from Covid-19 but “no taste or smell as yet though.” The actor had tested positive for the coronavirus earlier this month.