Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh tests positive for COVID-19

After leading lady Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa actor Tassnim Sheikh has also tested positive for the coronavirus. Her test reports came a couple of days ago, and on Friday, the actor took to Instagram to share her health update with fans and followers.

Tassnim shared a photo of herself with ‘Covid +ve’ written on it and asked everyone to pray for her. She also added that she was going to fight the virus and come out as a stronger person. The actor also requested everyone who came in contact with her to get tested and quarantine themselves.

“This is to inform everybody that i have tested Covid +ve a couple of days ago. However i m going to be fighting it with all my will & I am sure I will come out as a stronger person with this experience. Requesting everybody who has come in contact with me for the last couple of days to get themselves tested and quarantine themselves. Keep me in your prayers🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻,” wrote Tassnim Sheikh.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tassnim sheikh (@tassnim_nerurkar)

A popular television face, Tassnim Sheikh has been working for more than two decades, and has popular shows like Kkusum, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi among more in her kitty. After getting married and having a kid, the actor took a sabbatical and made a comeback with Ek Vivaah Aisa Bhi in 2017 and backed it with Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. Known to ace all kind of negative roles, Tassnim continues to play one even in Anupamaa.

As per sources, with Rupali Ganguly being in quarantine, Anupamaa had been focussing on parallel tracks. While Tassnim had not been on set in the past few days, it was sanitised and fumigated following protocols. Apart from Rupali, producer Rajan Shahi and actor Aashish Mehrotra, who plays Paritosh in the show also tested positive.

Given the surge in Covid-19 cases in the country, especially Maharashtra, the state government and artiste bodies have implemented certain restriction on shoots. No shooting with crowds and song and dance will be allowed, and the work force has also been limited. The production houses have also been asked to not work on weekend lockdown as part of the ‘break the chain’ initiative. Most reality shows have also created a bio bubble with its contestants to further keep them safe.