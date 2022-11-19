Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguly says husband took early retirement to take care of their child: ‘As a mother, I have probably failed’

Actor Rupali Ganguly has been part of the television industry for almost two decades now and is experiencing unparalleled popularity with the success of her show Anupamaa. The actor has to often work long hours shift and go for outdoor shoots. In a recent interview, Rupali said that her husband Ashwin K Verma took an early retirement so he could be around their son Rudransh while she went out to work.

She told News 18, “I am blessed that I have a husband who is so supportive. He has taken early retirement and moved from America. It does not matter if I work or not. We do not have big desires.” Further elaborating on it, the actor said the couple knows that their child needs at least one parent to be around and calls Ashwin the mother and father to their son.

“He said our child needs one parent. I never left my child with the house help. I didn’t. Not that they are bad. I had a wonderful girl as a caretaker. They are family to me. But I have never actually left my child for work. My husband is very supportive. He believes that our child needs at least one parent. He has been there with Rudransh. He is his mother and father both. I, as a mother, probably have failed. But he has been a father and a mother to my son and a fantastic one,” she said.

Talking about her son, she said that he has never seen her television show. “He has not watched Anupamaa ever. He enters a room, if Anupamaa is on air, he covers his face and leaves. He was six and a half years old when I came to work. Initially, his thought was, Anupamaa is my second family and that’s why his mumma does not spend time with him a lot. I think he misses our time together,” she said.