Friday, April 02, 2021
Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguli tests positive for COVID-19, says ‘pata nahi kaise ho gaya’

Anupamaa actor Rupali Ganguli tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday. She said she has mild symptoms and is quarantined at her home in Mumbai.

Mumbai
Updated: April 2, 2021 3:03:53 pm
Rupali Ganguli- AnupamaaActor Rupali Ganguli tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. (Photo: Rupali Ganguli/Instagram)

TV actor Rupali Ganguli, who has been shooting for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa, tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. The actor took to her social media platforms on Friday to share her diagnosis, She wrote, “This is the kind of positive I didn’t want to be.”

 

The actor also stated that even after taking all the precautions, she doesn’t know where and how she got infected. She wrote, “Take care and stay safe everyone and keep showering ur love on my family and Anupamaa family. Sorry for letting u and Rudransh down @ashwinkverma and the entire unit down @rajan.shahi.543 despite u taking all the precautions- pata nahi kahan se kaise ho gaya …”

Also read |Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat pens note after father’s sudden death: ‘Regret not telling you how much I love you

Actor Paras Kalnavat, who lost his father due to a cardiac arrest a few days ago, had also tested positive for the coronavirus back in February. He plays Anupamaa’s younger son in the show. Due to his diagnosis, the team had decided to halt shooting for a few days.

 

