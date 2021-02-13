Anupamaa actor Paras Kalnawat tests positive for coronavirus, confirms producer

Actor Paras Kalnawat, popular for his work on TV show Anupamaa, has tested positive for COVID-19. The show’s producer, Rajan Shahi, said in an official statement that the actor is quarantined at home.

Shahi said that even though the actor had not shot with the team for the last couple of days, the cast and crew were tested after Paras’ diagnosis. Shahi also shared that the sets of Anupamaa have been fumigated, according to the COVID-19 shooting guidelines.

“Actor Paras Kalnawat who is an integral part of the TV show Anupamaa has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past couple of days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested.

“The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Paras is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. I am constantly in touch with him and the entire team as their health is our priority. I wish him a speedy recovery and looking forward to seeing him back to work soon,” read the producer’s statement.

Anupamaa stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role. The Star Plus daily soap features Paras Kalnawat as Anupamaa’s dutiful, younger son.