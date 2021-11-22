Anupamaa actor Madhavi Gogate dies at 58 due to Covid-19, Rupali Ganguly pays tribute: ‘So much left unsaid’

Television actor Madhavi Gogate passed away on Sunday due to Covid-19 related complications. She was 58. Madhavi was under treatment at a Mumbai hospital for last few days.

Her co-star from TV show Anupamaa, Rupali Ganguly, paid tribute to Madhavi on social media. “So much left unsaid. Sadgati Madhaviji,” Rupali wrote along with some photos. Rupali played Madhavi’s onscreen daughter in the show.

TV actors Nilu Kohli also mourned Madhavi’s demise. In an Instagram post, she wrote, “Madhavi Gogate my dear friend nooooo. I can’t get down to believing that you have left us. Heartbroken @gogatemadhavi you were too young to go. Damn Covid. I wish I had picked up that damn phone and spoken to you when you did not reply to my msg. All I can do is regret now .”

Other Anupamaa actors including Mehul Nisar and Alpana Buch remembered Madhavi Gogate as well, on social media. Alpana Buch, who plays Anupamaa’s mother-in-law, wrote, “Madhaviji this is not done..actor can not take exit before scene gets over…we will miss you on Anupamaa set…your cute smile.. sweet voice…and humor…we will all miss you.” Mehul, meanwhile, called her death shocking. “Shocked..! Numb..! Unbelievable..! Madhaviji has left us..! RIP#madhavigogate #anupamaa,” he wrote.

Madhavi Gogate has done other TV shows like Koi Apna Sa, Kahin Toh Hoga, Aisa Kabhi Socha Na Tha and more. She recently made her Marathi TV debut with Tuza Maza Jamtay. She was also seen with Ashok Saraf in Marathi film Ghanchakkar.