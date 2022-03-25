Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale quits acting for religious beliefs: ‘Want to get away from people who increase distance from God’

Anupamaa actor Anagha Bhosale, who had previously spoken about quitting the television industry, has made her decision official. Anagha took to her social media and wrote that she was “officially quitting the film & television industry.” Anagha’s note suggests that she is doing so for her “religious beliefs & spiritual path.”

In her note, Anagha mentioned that “it is to be understood that human birth is to serve & love God & spread Krishna consciousness.” Her note read, “Hare Krishna Family, I know u all have been kind & have shown concern after the show & thank you for that I am really grateful, if some of you don’t know yet that I am officially quitting the film & television industry, this is it & I really do hope you all will definitely respect & support my decision, I did take this decision due to my religious beliefs & spiritual path, I know you should keep doing your karmas but not where your krishna consciousness or spiritual growth is getting tampered or weakened, I do believe you should get away from situations or people who increase your distance with God/Krishna.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by अनघा अरविंद भोसले (@anagha_bhosale)

She said that showbiz was tampering with her consciousness levels and wrote, “The field where I was in is way different & tampers with my consciousness levels, makes you something which you are not & takes you away from what you believe in, therefore this was my decision thank you for all the concerns, messages & calls you shared with me and my family, thank you for your love & respect. I feel if you need any answers read spiritual & holy book, READ SHRIMAD BHAGAVAD GITA.”

Anagha had previously spoken to The Times of India and said that the industry was filled with hypocrisy which pushed her to make her decision as she believes herself to be a spiritual person.

On Anupamaa, she played the role of Nandini and had recently quit the Star Plus show. Her co-star Sudhanshu Pandey wrote in the comments, “Your true calling.. Enjoy the journey my child.”