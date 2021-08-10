Anupam Shyam requested Aamir Khan for a dialysis centre, but his wish couldn’t be fulfilled, says late actor’s brother

Veteran actor Anupam Shyam passed away on Monday due to multiple organ failure. The actor was suffering from kidney disease for the last few years, and his family even asked for financial aid for his treatment. Anupam’s brother Anurag revealed that the late actor even met Bollywood actor Aamir Khan to request him to get a dialysis centre in Pratapgarh, Uttar Pradesh, so that he could meet his mother there.

“When we were incapable of getting the best treatment for my brother Anupam, many people, including the CM of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath sent us money. I showed Anupam messages of fans on my phone and seeing so much love from his fans, Anupam got teary-eyed. He continued crying in gratitude,” Anurag told Aaj Tak during a recent interview. “But what broke him was that last month he couldn’t attend our mother’s funeral in Pratapgarh since the town has no dialysis centre,” his brother added.

So, the Pratigya actor went to meet Aamir Khan to request a dialysis centre in the Uttar Pradesh town. “Aamir assured Anupam about getting a dialysis centre built in Pratapgarh, but Anupam’s wish couldn’t get fulfilled while he was alive,” Anurag shared.

Also, when the ailing actor got to know his show Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 might go off air soon, his health deteriorated further. “He was passionate about his work. So, when he heard from someone that Pratigya 2 might go off air soon, he got worried about the finances,” said the late actor’s brother.

Anupam Shyam had kidney-related issues and used to go for regular dialysis. But, five days ago, he was admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after he drank more than permitted water, which affected his lungs. Anurag said there was hope of the TV actor returning home as his condition was improving. Doctors took him off the ventilator. But when they removed the ventilator, Anupam’s blood pressure level dropped, leading to an attack and multiple organ failure.

Anupam Shyam was popular for his role of Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2. He also acted in films like Dil Se, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman, and Slumdog Millionaire.