Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam dies at 63

Actor Anupam Shyam died in Mumbai today at the age of 63 of multiple organ failure. The actor had been suffering from kidney ailment for the last few years and was hospitalised about a week ago. Admitted to the critical care unit of a city hospital, his health deteriorated on Sunday.

Actor Yashpal Sharma told ANI that he rushed to the hospital on reading reports of Anupam Shyam passing away. On reaching there, he found him still breathing, however, the doctors soon declared him dead.

“I got to know that he’s no more. So we rushed here & found he was still breathing. The doctor later declared him dead. He was hospitalised for 4 days. He had high blood sugar and used to take injections during shooting of his last film: Actor Yashpal Sharma on Anupam Shyam’s death,” read the news agency tweet.

Rajan Shahi, producer of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2, said in a statement, “I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Anupam Shyamji. May his family get all the strength to sail through these difficult times. I remember when we started with Pratigya season 2, he was extremely happy to work again and play his favourite character Sajjan Singh. He was always so lively and full of enthusiasm and will be remembered for his remarkable performances. May his soul rest in peace.”

Last year, Anupam Shyam had faced a health scare and his brother had to appeal for financial aid. The actor recuperated and recently joined the cast of Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya 2 as Sajjan Singh. He had said that while he goes for regular dialysis, his health had improved.

Known for playing antagonists, he began his Hindi film career in 1996 with Shyam Benegal’s Sardari Begum. He later starred in films like Dil Se, Satya, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Zakhm, Dushman and Slumdog Millionaire, among others.

While he started his television career with Benegal’s Amaravathi ki Kathaye, he found fame as Thakur Sajjan Singh in Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya (2009-2012). He returned as the same character in the show’s second iteration. He was also seen in shows such as Rishtey, Doli Armaano Ki, Krishna Chali London and Hum Ne Li Hai- Shapath.