‘Tune tamaasha kiya’: Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch; Aman Gupta predicts, ‘AI will replace you’

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher for wasting a big opportunity while Aman Gupta also called him out for using too many buzzwords. 'Teri picture flop hai,' he said.

By: Entertainment Desk
5 min readMumbaiFeb 24, 2026 05:58 PM IST
Anupam Mittal yelled at a pitcher on Shark Tank India 5 for coming withour preparationAnupam Mittal yelled at Kalakrit founder on Shark Tank India 5 for coming without preparation. (Photo: SonyLiv Screengrab)
Make us preferred source on Google

Across the seasons of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal has prided himself on being a straight shooter who uses no filters while giving feedback to pitchers. In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 5, Anupam said it in so many words, claiming to be the guy who doesn’t mince his words as he schooled a pitcher for his dramatic pitch. The founder of Kalakrit received serious feedback from the Sharks after he failed to explain his brand properly. Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta also called him out for focusing more on his skills as a salesperson than the business per se.

What is Kalakrit? 

Kalakrit is a content localisation platform that recreates content in local languages for consumers, founded in 2021. They have been doing so in 100-plus languages. Founder Sehaj Kohli came into the tank with a fun pitch, asking for an investment of Rs 1 crore in return for 10 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 10 crore. Soon after this introduction ended, Aman Gupta said, “Kohli saab tussi great ho.” Anupam also went on to call the pitch entertaining.

Also Read: Anupam Mittal unleashes tirade at Shark Tank India pitcher with ‘copycat model’: ‘Sab ai laga kar ghoom rahe hai’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india) 

Anupam also laughed when Sehaj shared that he was a below-average student, so he had to work very hard. He worked at a start-up which provided couple-friendly rooms before OYO. As a 16-17-year-old, he would convince hotels to sell their room for a few hours for unmarried couples. Commenting on this, Anupam said, “Sahi hai, bohot door jaaega.” However, all of the humor turned serious after the founder mentioned using human costs with AI for content creation.

Stating how that could be done away with, Anupam objected to the human cost founder is putting in when they can directly rely on AI cloning. “Train toh nikal kar doosre station pohch gayi (you have missed the bus),” he said. Kunal also added, “You are selling us something which is in your mind; it doesn’t seem real.” Aman asked, “Will AI replace your company?”

Sharing details on his sales, the founder revealed that while his business suffered in 2021 when ChatGPT came in, he managed to make a profit. Sehaj shared, “In 2021-22, he earned Rs 16 lakhs with an EBITDA of Rs 3 lakhs. In 2022-23, their total revenue was Rs 30 lakhs with an EBITDA of Rs 6 lakhs. In 2023-24, their sales were of Rs 42 lakhs, and EBITDA was Rs 8 lakhs. In 2024-25, they did sales of Rs 56 lakhs and made an EBITDA of Rs 11 lakhs. Year-to-date, they have earned Rs 1.07 crores, and EBITDA is between Rs 12- 12.5 lakhs.”

Listening to these numbers, Aman Gupta said, “Aisa bhi koi khaas business growth nahi hai.”

‘Tune aake tamaasha kiya yahan’: Anupam Mittal

While the Sharks didn’t seem very convinced with Sehaj’s brand and vision, Mohit Yadav opted out first. He said, “Sehaj, you are an amazing guy, but this season we have seen companies that are giving solutions. There will be a service layer, and when many start doing the same work, the margin starts to shrink. It may be a lifestyle business, but not an investible one. I don’t see an investing opportunity; I am out.”

Also Read | Aman Gupta tells Shark Tank India pitcher ‘don’t have confidence’ in you; Kanika Tekriwal calls their product ‘horrible’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Shark Tank India (@sharktank.india) 

Kanika Tekriwal said, “I don’t see you bringing a very big value proposition, and I don’t think this could be a billion dollar company? So I am out.” Kunal Bahl also added, “Human in the loop with AI is a space, and many good companies are coming in. I heard about your sales skills, but nothing more than that, so I am out.”

Story continues below this ad

Anupam Mittal got quite critical in his feedback, and even got stares from Aman Gupta. He said, “Yahan par ek hi aadmi sahi baat without bakwaas karta hai (Only one person here doesn’t mince his words and says the right thing), if you had come here and given a pitch on how AI is transforming and given the demo of your capabilities and platform, it would have been a good pitch. Tune aake tamaasha kiya yahan, I saw some fancy videos, cool stuff, but it wasn’t a great sales pitch for an investor. Others who are calling you a great salesman here, I don’t think so. Salesmanship is not showmanship, reflect a little and then think if you want to raise or not.” The pitcher said it was his first time meeting an investor, Anupam Mittal yelled, “It’s the biggest opportunity, Shark Tank India, it’s on national television, come in completely prepared. Chaar saal dekh kar aana chahiye tha tereko. (You should have watched the four years of the show before coming here.)”

Aman Gupta also said, “When we saw the trailer of your pitch, we were all excited for the first five minutes. When we saw the picture, it was a flop. You used too many buzzwords. This industry is growing so dynamically that you don’t know what’s happening. I cannot risk Rs 1 crore on this when I don’t know what you will do. So I am out, buddy.”

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
‘Sanjay Leela Bhansali cried someone had died after Tadap Tadap’: Ismail Darbar claims director betrayed trust twice
Sanjay Leela Bhansali
Nandita Das recalls giving acting break to Javed Akhtar, he wanted to change everything in the script
Javed Akhtar
Advertisement
PHOTOS
film in 2026
From Dhurandhar 2 to Pati Patni Aur Woh Do: Big-ticket films in the coming months
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
Every year, 1.15 crore girls who turn 14 years of age will be eligible for the HPV vaccine.
Govt to roll out HPV vaccination drive to prevent cervical cancer
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Sabeer Bhatia, Dhurandhar
'Dhurandhar is disgusting': Hotmail founder Sabeer Bhatia calls for a total rejection of Ranveer Singh film
Taj Bengal Hotel Thumki
Inside the 'Thumki estate': how a four-legged resident is ruling Kolkata’s Taj Bengal hotel
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI
Saiyami Kher flags Mumbai’s worsening AQI, compares air crisis to pandemic-era fears: ‘The air itself could kill us’
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
tariff refund
With Trump's IEEPA tariffs ruled illegal, who can claim refunds, and how do they go about it?
Chitrangada Singh
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
Must Read
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
India Women vs Australia Women ​LIVE Cricket Score Updates, 1st ODI
India Women vs Australia Women 1st ODI Live: Follow live score updates of IND-W vs AUS-W first Women's ODI. (PHOTO: BCCI/X)
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir Live Cricket Score, Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Final Day 1 Live: J&K wins the toss, will bat first
Karnataka Vs Jammu and Kashmir, Ranji Trophy 2026 Final Day 1 Live Score
After 17 years, WhatsApp may finally let you schedule messages
WhatsApp's new feature is useful for sending greetings and reminders.
Galaxy S26, S26 Plus, S26 Ultra to debut tomorrow: What to expect from Samsung’s 2026 flagship lineup
Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S26 series on February 25, 2026.
Anthropic accuses Chinese AI labs of distilling Claude; Elon Musk calls it ‘guilty’
Framing distillation as a national security risk, Anthropic claims Chinese labs bypassed access controls to mine Claude’s outputs. On the other hand, Elon Musk accused the company of stealing vast amounts of data to train its models. (Express Image)
'I never used to believe in oiling, lekin...': Chitrangada Singh reveals secret blend behind her glossy locks
Chitrangada Singh
Advertisement
Feb 24: Latest News
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments