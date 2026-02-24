‘Tune tamaasha kiya’: Anupam Mittal yells at Shark Tank India pitcher for dramatic pitch; Aman Gupta predicts, ‘AI will replace you’

Across the seasons of Shark Tank India, Anupam Mittal has prided himself on being a straight shooter who uses no filters while giving feedback to pitchers. In the recent episode of Shark Tank India 5, Anupam said it in so many words, claiming to be the guy who doesn’t mince his words as he schooled a pitcher for his dramatic pitch. The founder of Kalakrit received serious feedback from the Sharks after he failed to explain his brand properly. Kunal Bahl and Aman Gupta also called him out for focusing more on his skills as a salesperson than the business per se.

What is Kalakrit?

Kalakrit is a content localisation platform that recreates content in local languages for consumers, founded in 2021. They have been doing so in 100-plus languages. Founder Sehaj Kohli came into the tank with a fun pitch, asking for an investment of Rs 1 crore in return for 10 percent equity, valuing the company at Rs 10 crore. Soon after this introduction ended, Aman Gupta said, “Kohli saab tussi great ho.” Anupam also went on to call the pitch entertaining.

Anupam also laughed when Sehaj shared that he was a below-average student, so he had to work very hard. He worked at a start-up which provided couple-friendly rooms before OYO. As a 16-17-year-old, he would convince hotels to sell their room for a few hours for unmarried couples. Commenting on this, Anupam said, “Sahi hai, bohot door jaaega.” However, all of the humor turned serious after the founder mentioned using human costs with AI for content creation.

Stating how that could be done away with, Anupam objected to the human cost founder is putting in when they can directly rely on AI cloning. “Train toh nikal kar doosre station pohch gayi (you have missed the bus),” he said. Kunal also added, “You are selling us something which is in your mind; it doesn’t seem real.” Aman asked, “Will AI replace your company?”

Sharing details on his sales, the founder revealed that while his business suffered in 2021 when ChatGPT came in, he managed to make a profit. Sehaj shared, “In 2021-22, he earned Rs 16 lakhs with an EBITDA of Rs 3 lakhs. In 2022-23, their total revenue was Rs 30 lakhs with an EBITDA of Rs 6 lakhs. In 2023-24, their sales were of Rs 42 lakhs, and EBITDA was Rs 8 lakhs. In 2024-25, they did sales of Rs 56 lakhs and made an EBITDA of Rs 11 lakhs. Year-to-date, they have earned Rs 1.07 crores, and EBITDA is between Rs 12- 12.5 lakhs.”

Listening to these numbers, Aman Gupta said, “Aisa bhi koi khaas business growth nahi hai.”

‘Tune aake tamaasha kiya yahan’: Anupam Mittal

While the Sharks didn’t seem very convinced with Sehaj’s brand and vision, Mohit Yadav opted out first. He said, “Sehaj, you are an amazing guy, but this season we have seen companies that are giving solutions. There will be a service layer, and when many start doing the same work, the margin starts to shrink. It may be a lifestyle business, but not an investible one. I don’t see an investing opportunity; I am out.”

Kanika Tekriwal said, “I don’t see you bringing a very big value proposition, and I don’t think this could be a billion dollar company? So I am out.” Kunal Bahl also added, “Human in the loop with AI is a space, and many good companies are coming in. I heard about your sales skills, but nothing more than that, so I am out.”

Anupam Mittal got quite critical in his feedback, and even got stares from Aman Gupta. He said, “Yahan par ek hi aadmi sahi baat without bakwaas karta hai (Only one person here doesn’t mince his words and says the right thing), if you had come here and given a pitch on how AI is transforming and given the demo of your capabilities and platform, it would have been a good pitch. Tune aake tamaasha kiya yahan, I saw some fancy videos, cool stuff, but it wasn’t a great sales pitch for an investor. Others who are calling you a great salesman here, I don’t think so. Salesmanship is not showmanship, reflect a little and then think if you want to raise or not.” The pitcher said it was his first time meeting an investor, Anupam Mittal yelled, “It’s the biggest opportunity, Shark Tank India, it’s on national television, come in completely prepared. Chaar saal dekh kar aana chahiye tha tereko. (You should have watched the four years of the show before coming here.)”

Aman Gupta also said, “When we saw the trailer of your pitch, we were all excited for the first five minutes. When we saw the picture, it was a flop. You used too many buzzwords. This industry is growing so dynamically that you don’t know what’s happening. I cannot risk Rs 1 crore on this when I don’t know what you will do. So I am out, buddy.”