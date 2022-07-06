scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 06, 2022

Anupam Mittal wishes wife Anchal Kumar with a romantic throwback video, she says ‘As long as you are dancing to my tunes’

On his wedding anniversary, Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal shared a romantic video with his wife Anchal Kumar from their sangeet night.

By: Entertainment Desk | Mumbai |
July 6, 2022 2:39:35 pm
anchal kumar, anupam mittalAnupam Mittal and Anchal Kumar got married in 2013.

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary on July 4. On the happy occasion, the Shaadi.com founder took to Instagram to share a romantic throwback video of the couple dancing on their sangeet day. The video starts with the two rehearsing on “Raabta” with their choreographers. It then gives a glimpse of the couple dancing on their sangeet night to the same song. Anupam is dressed in a royal suit while Anchal looks lovely in a lehenga.

“Hope the music never stops. Happy Anniversary @anchalkumar24,” he captioned the post. His wife Anchal had a hilarious reply to his post as she wrote, “As long as you are dancing to my tunes. Happy anniversary @agmittal.”

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh reunite for Aman Gupta’s daughter’s birthday. Fans react: ‘Billions in a frame’

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

As fans and friends wished the couple, they also pointed at how well they moved together. One of their followers wrote, “Perfect sir,” while another added, “Dance moves on point!! Is there anything you can’t do?!” Lauding Anchal’s beauty a fan wrote, “She looks like any actress and more than that a deserving life partner… She’s so beautiful sir.”

As readers would know, Anupam and Anchal tied the knot in 2013 in Jaipur Palace. They also have a baby girl Alyssa.

Also Read |Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover and Anupam Mittal meet in London, fans say ‘ab actual business hoga’

Recently the family was holidaying in Europe, and met co-shark Ashneer Grover. Fans were excited to see them together, and many even mentioned how now real deals would be cracked. Ashneer shared a couple of photos from the dinner, where in the first they posed for camera, while the second one has Ashneer and Anupam engrossed in a serious discussion. “It’s always special to spend time with @agmittal and @anchalkumar24 . Lovely folks inside out !”

Shark Tank India featured entrepreneurs presenting their business ideas to a panel of seven investors, who decided whether to shell out a sum for a stake in the company. After a stupendous inaugural season, Sony TV announced the next chapter in May, seeking pitches from budding entrepreneurs.

