Anupam Mittal calls stubborn Shark Tank India 5 pitcher ‘khula saand’, Varun Alagh says he won’t be able to get married  

Shark Tank India Season 5’s latest episode saw an entrepreneur from Lucknow who came in to pitch his business selling pre-owned books via his website. Kaushik Gupta from Lucknow proudly declared that he started his company in 2019 with just Rs 2000, and even challenged that his website has more books than Amazon. Varun Alagh, who was one of the sharks on the panel, during this episode was shocked at this claim and was curious to find out the number of books he had on his platform. As Kaushik shared that he has 3,500 books, Varun scoffed at his response.

Kushik came in to seek Rs 10 lakh in exchange of 10 percent of his company, valuing it at Rs 1 crore. He shared that he has been doing this business for the last six years, and only manages to sell books worth Rs 15,000 per month. But since his father runs a successful garment business, he is not worried about his expenses, and has no urgent need for expanding his profits.