‘India ka jalwa’: Anupam Mittal impressed by Shark Tank India pitchers’ ‘jugaad’; Aman Gupta dismisses their product as ‘very basic’

For the first time on Shark Tank India Season 5, an all-male Sharks panel appeared during the campus special episode. Other than the usual Sharks, Kunal Bahl, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta, and Mohit Yadav, Pratham Mittal also joined the tank for this special episode. While they were all mind blown with the ideas and confidence that young entrepreneurs brought to the show, a few ideas also didn’t quite appeal to them. Unfortunately, the 22-year-old founders of My Perro had to walk out of the tank without a deal. In fact, they received strong feedback from Aman Gupta, who advised them to cut down the production cost of their product.

What is My Perro?

My Perro is a smart collar device for monitoring pets. It monitors their health, GPS, and activity 24×7 from anywhere in the world. Founded by 22-year-olds — Saiprasad Pandilwar from Nanded and Manan Vyas from Indore — My Perro is currently in its prototype stage. Saiprasad and Manas are students of Vellore Institute of Technology, and in their final year of Computer Science engineering. They came to the tank asking for an investment of Rs 60 lakhs in return for 8 percent equity, valuing their company at Rs 7.5 crores. Listening to their idea, Anupam called it interesting, said, “The timing is perfect for this.”

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Aman Gupta was quite critical from the start and said, “It’s a wearable for pets, it does the same thing human wearables and our smartwatches do. And the market seems very small; competitor companies are also small-scale.” Pratham Mittal also asked, “The technology for this is quite commoditized, and it exists, so why are you not just importing this?”

Later in the pitch, when the founders reveal that the making cost for the collar is Rs 7000, Aman yells in shock, and says, “It should be made in Rs 1000 since there are basically sensors only, which are the main variable, and there are many advanced sensors now.” He further added, “The device seems very basic as of now, if you see where the wearable technology is going right now.”

What impressed the Sharks was when the founders shared how they raised capital without giving equity. Saiprasad and Manas revealed that they invested their stipend and pocket money of around Rs 5 lakhs, they got a grant of Rs 4 lakhs, and another grant of Rs 5 lakhs. In December 2025, they got another grant of Rs 10 lakhs approved. On learning this, Anupam was quite impressed that the founder raised Rs 25-30 lakhs as capital without giving equity; he called it incredible and said, “Yeh India ka jalwa hai.”

‘This is very basic and very expensive’: Aman Gupta

While the founders didn’t get funding on Shark Tank India 5, Aman Gupta gave them quite a critical feedback. He said, “It’s good to see that you guys are going to be pioneers in pet tech, but I think as of now, your model is very simple. Coming from VIT, my expectations from you’ll were quite high, I thought you would bring some brilliant technology. Do some R&D, this is very basic and very expensive, and reduce its cost somehow. I don’t know how much the sensors cost you, but the outer case can be made for Rs 50-100, and you are paying Rs 1000 for it now. There is a lot of work left for me to invest, so I am out.”

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Kunal Bahl said, “I felt good to see that you guys are resourceful. A company needs to pick its power lane. In this space, there are 2-3 different power lanes, so pick one. I wanted to see if you guys had an upward slope as a founder or not. I don’t think it’s very steep as of now. So, I am out.” Pratham Mittal also added, “I started my first company when I was in college, so I know the struggle. I applaud that you guys managed to make two prototypes and have a branding, but this product doesn’t seem differentiated to me from any other products in the market. If I enter any pet shop, I will find its variation. So I recommend you continue with the process, and I am sure with your version 3 or 4, you guys will do really well. Today, I am out.”

Mohit Yadav said, “People think there is a need; we want the data for our pets, and health tracking holds more value. But adoption will come only when the cost is low, so you need to think in that direction. Today, I am out.” Anupam Mittal also opted out and said, “You guys have identified an interesting niche. I think these are human solutions imposed on animals. Animals cannot express what they feel, so you need to go deeper and find a leverage point. You should pull back, find that, since I don’t see that today, I am out.”

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DISCLAIMER: This article discusses business models, revenue figures, and investment discussions featured on Shark Tank India. Please note that the market analysis and financial data shared are for informational purposes only and do not constitute professional investment or financial advice. We recommend consulting with a SEBI-registered financial advisor before making any investment decisions.