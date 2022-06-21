Anupam Mittal says shooting for Shark Tank India with ’13 different cameras’ made him a pro

Anupam Mittal, who became a household name after featuring on the show Shark Tank India as a ‘shark’, is all set to appear in a documentary titled Anupam Ki Shaadi, which will chronicle the journey of his company, Shaadi.com. Recently, he opened up about this experience and explained how different it was from the reality show. Anupam mentioned that while he got used to having cameras all around during Shark Tank India, filming the documentary was an entirely different ball game.

Anupam told Moneycontrol, “It did help. When you are shooting for so many days with 13 cameras pointed at you from every possible angle, you become a pro very quickly. However, the show is very different because you’re not acting. You don’t even see the cameras after a while because you’re so engrossed in the activity that’s happening on the floor and the competition with your co-sharks, but when you shoot something like Anupam ki Shaadi, it is really an acting job, even if you have lived through it.”

He added, “You can’t possibly recollect the emotions, so you try to get inside your head when you were 20 years younger to see what might have played out. It’s almost like playing a different character. It took a lot of intensity and soul-searching for me to pull that off because I am not an actor.”

The reality show Shark Tank India, inspired by the popular American reality show, ran from December to January. Along with Anupam Mittal, former Bharat Pe founder Ashneer Grover featured on the show as a shark, along with Namita Thapar, Ghazal Alagh, Peyush Bansal, Vineeta Singh and Aman Gupta. In February, Anupam mentioned that he had joined the show to ‘invest as little money’ as possible. He said that he did not know about Shark Tank’s process and the kind of deals that came his way. “I did not go into the show thinking that I will put in money Rs 10 crore or Rs 20 crore in this or that idea. But my problem is I got caught in FOMO (fear of missing out). And in Shark Tank, there are your fellow investors, it’s a high-stress situation and a competitive spirit.”