Anupam Mittal says ‘maaro mujhe’ for rejecting Shark Tank India 5 pitcher earlier, Aman Gupta calls him ‘bad investor’

On the latest episode of Shark Tank India 5, the audience witnessed two shapewear brands going head to head, Krvvy and Invogue Fashion. While both brands had their strong points and weaknesses, they managed to bag deals from Namita Thapar and Aman Gupta, respectively. While Krvvy’s premium quality impressed Namita, young founders from Invogue managed to win over Aman with their vision and frankness. However, when Invogue revealed that actress Malaika Arora was their brand ambassdor, itv stirred a debate between Vineeta Singh and Kanika Tekriwal over the positioning.

What is Krvvy?

Krvvy is a size-inclusive women’s innerwear and shape-wear brand that brings premium products for the Indian body type and price point. It was started by two engineering students, Anant Bhardwaj and Yash Goyal, from Patiala. Having worked for one of Vineeta’s ventures, Yash came with experience in investment banking, while Anant had expertise in content creation. Seeking funding on Shark Tank India 5, they asked for Rs 1.2 crores in return for 2 percent equity, placing their valuation at Rs 60 crores.

Krvvy has generated a revenue of Rs 1.4 crores in 2024-25. In September 2025, they made Rs 1.05 crores, and year to date, their business was at 2 crores; however, the brand has had a negative EBITDA throughout. While Namita and Vineeta lauded the quality of products, Anupam Mittal revealed meeting and rejecting them last year. Upon learning about their revenue, Anupam said, “Mujhe rone do, kuch laake maaro, main ne aapko decline kar diya tha jab aapki 2-3 lakh revenue thi. (Let me cry, beat me with something because I rejected you, when your revenue was just Rs 2-3 lakhs). Aman jokingly said, ‘You are not a good investor.” Further, the founders impressed the Sharks when they declared having a rating of 4.4 on Amazon.

What is Invogue Fashion?

Invogue Fashion is an innerwear brand; however, they have a fashion-first approach to it. Founded by 25-year-olds, Madhav and Ragini Saxena from Delhi, they come with a promise to be seamless and comfortable. Asking for an investment of Rs 50 lakhs for 2 percent equity, Madhav and Ragini place their brand’s valuation at Rs 40 crores. Sharing how they have been dating since school days, Madhav goes on to share that he has been an entrepreneur since the age of 12. They started this brand in 2023 and have Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador.

While Namita questioned the product’s finishing, Kanika Tekriwal didn’t seem very pleased to learn that Malaika was the brand ambassador. She said, “I would get a real brand ambassador who is curvier, and wears this the whole day and attends meetings.” Vineeta also agreed and said, “Malaika won’t be relatable.” Later, the founders went on to share their revenue. In 2023-24, they earned Rs 5 crores with an EBITDA of 22 percent. In 2024-25, their revenue was Rs 5.3 crores with EBITDA at 17 percent. Year to date, they have made sales worth Rs 3 crores, but also have a burn of 10 to 12 percent.

While their impressive numbers dropping further bothered Vineeta, Anupam questioned them as to why they had a low rating of 3.6-3.8 on Amazon. Aman also pointed out that the founders were making too many mistakes and the brand needed lots of work.

Krvvy vs Invogue

While Krvvy’s founders impressed all the Sharks with their product, they also received an offer from Namita and Anupam. Namita offered Rs 1.2 crores for 3 percent equity. Vineeta Singh chose to opt out and said, “Your Marwari attitude won’t align with this business much; there is a structural problem. It will be difficult to make money.” Kanika also picked up on the point where the founder revealed raising a bridge capital from an investor for Rs 4 crores, and spoke about their diluted equity. She opted out and said, “I was very interested in making an offer, but your captable is already very diluted, and I will have to give too much time, so 2-3 percent equity won’t work for me.”

Anupam Gupta said, “I never thought you boys would make it this far. But 1-2 percent is meaningless, given you’ll have a Rs 4 crore bridge round.” He later made an offer for Rs 2 crores in return for 5 percent equity. Aman Gupta said, “I like your quality of products, you’re great founders, your quality of pitch is perfect, but I doubt your quality of investors, they couldn’t help you till now. And your captable is complicated, so I am out.”

Later, the pitchers gave a counteroffer asking both Anupam and Vineeta to join forces. While Anupam refused to take less than 5 percent equity, Namita also didn’t want to take a hit in equity share. After a few discussions, the pitchers locked the deal with Namita for Rs 1.2 crores for 3 percent equity.

After Krvvy, Invogue Fashion also bagged a deal from Aman Gupta. While Namita opted out, saying, “I am sorry, but I didn’t like the designs, spend a little time on the finishing, material, and finances.” Anupam also seemed displeased. He said, “You’ll have been left behind somewhere. Please move forward faster, raise capital, and grow. I won’t be able to join you today.” Vineeta gave her views and said, “You’re moving away from your core, you’ll are panicing in the business due to competition, and that’s very dangerous, so I am out.” Kanika also added, “Getting your product manufactured in China and selling it here, to me, is a marketing company. I am driven towards investing in Made In India products. And you don’t have a focus group as of yet, so I am out.”

Aman went on to roll out 2 offers. He said, “I like you guys, you’ll have achieved so much at 25. When I was that age, I didn’t know what to do, and I made a lot of mistakes. But I know what you guys don’t, here’s my offer: Rs 2 crores for 20 percent or Rs 1 crore for 10 percent, pick one.”

When the founders offered an equity of 6 percent in return for Rs 2 crores, Aman added, “You are making a mistake now too; we don’t need another investor after this.” Eventually, he locked the deal for Rs 2 crores in return for 15 percent equity.

Shark Tank India 5 streams on SonyLiv and Sony TV every Monday to Friday at 10 pm.