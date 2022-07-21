scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 21, 2022

Anupam Mittal reveals the mistakes he wants to avoid on Shark Tank India 2

Anupam Mittal talks about the next season of Shark Tank India and the mistakes he doesn't want to repeat.

Written by Sana Farzeen | Mumbai |
July 21, 2022 6:41:54 pm
Anupam Mittal on Shark Tank India.

Last year, Shark Tank India debuted on Sony TV. After a slow start, the show went on to become the talk of the town. The show and its ‘sharks’ became fan favourites, and a topic of conversation on dinner tables and meme pages. And now Shark Tank India is set to return for a second season. While the makers have not officially announced which entrepreneurs will join the ‘shark panel’, sources say the show will mostly go ahead with the earlier ‘sharks’.

In a conversation with indianexpress.com, Anupam Mittal, who was part of the ‘shark panel’ in Season 1, opened up about him joining the show and his expectations from season 2. Sharing that last year, he signed the deal a couple of weeks after he started shooting, Mittal said he is still in discussion for the latest season. He added that while he is excited about the show, it’s a huge commitment. “It’s a full-time job, as apart from shoots there are promotions, styling etc. While we all want to do it, there’s something called life, so I don’t know.”

Talking about his expectations, Anupam Mittal said that apart from excitement, there’s also a lot of nervousness. Given he runs Shaadi.com, the businessman used the marriage analogy to express his emotions. “Season 1 had no expectations. It was like an arranged marriage, where everything starts with 0, and with every good thing, the partner gives 10 points to each other. On the other hand, in a love marriage, everything starts with 10, and one tends to subtract 10 for every mistake. People have loved Shark Tank India and the expectations are so high. It’s going to be harder for every shark. However, if I do come on board, I am just going to be myself. While it would be challenging, the team is an amazing one and has learned from a successful season. They will definitely make a more entertaining season for sure.”

As he spoke about learning, we asked him about his experience and the mistakes he does not want to repeat in Shark Tank Season 2. “Since I have been investing for quite a while now, I was clear of what and where I wanted to invest. However, there were a couple of times I invested because of FOMO (fear of missing out). You get into the heat, almost like gambling fever, and there is less investing in the right company. It’s more like who’s going to win. I don’t want to do that, as I made a couple of those mistakes. Also, I would like to do more single-shark shark deals. In hindsight, I was the one who started the discussion that led to the multi-shark deal. So yes, this time, I want to stick to more solo deals,” he said.

Shark Tank India 2 will launch sometime by end of this year.

Dhanush walks the red carpet in veshti, hugs Vicky Kaushal at The Gray Man premiere in Mumbai
