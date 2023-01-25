scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 25, 2023
Advertisement

Anupam Mittal responds to Harsh Goenka’s claim that Shark Tank India judges are running on losses, blames ‘superficial, biased, incomplete data’

Anupam Mittal reacted to Harsh Goenka's recent tweet about most 'sharks' on Shark Tank India operating on major losses.

anupam mittalAnupam Mittal on Shark Tank India Season 2.
Listen to this article
Anupam Mittal responds to Harsh Goenka’s claim that Shark Tank India judges are running on losses, blames ‘superficial, biased, incomplete data’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal has responded to industrialist Harsh Goenka’s claim that he’s operating on massive losses. In fact, Goenka claimed in a tweet that every ‘shark’ on the show’s panel, except Aman Gupta, was running a loss-making business.

He had tweeted earlier this week, “I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding.”

 

Responding to the tweet, Anupam Mittal wrote, “I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗.”

This seemed to start another debate in the replies, as one person wrote, “Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn’t make sense in whatever you have mentioned here.” Goenka responded, “You are right.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
In Odisha’s rain-fed Malkangiri, a water scheme helps farmers grow a seco...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
Delhi Confidential: A special millet counter at Delhi L-G’s At Home...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka: Key ta...
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport
Army looks to get hi-tech drones, robotic mules to replace animal transport

Along with Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta, Anupam returned for the second season of the hit reality show. Season one’s fan-favourite Ashneer Grover didn’t return for the second season, neither did Ghazal Alagh. Anupam is one of the country’s biggest angel investors, and is best known as the co-founder of Shaadi.com.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 25-01-2023 at 13:10 IST
Next Story

Vijay Antony undergoes ‘major surgery’ after accident on sets of Pichaikkaran 2, shares photo from hospital

Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon
Shilpa Shetty, Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close