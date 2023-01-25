Anupam Mittal responds to Harsh Goenka’s claim that Shark Tank India judges are running on losses, blames ‘superficial, biased, incomplete data’

Shark Tank India’s Anupam Mittal has responded to industrialist Harsh Goenka’s claim that he’s operating on massive losses. In fact, Goenka claimed in a tweet that every ‘shark’ on the show’s panel, except Aman Gupta, was running a loss-making business.

He had tweeted earlier this week, “I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding.”

I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do 🤗 — Anupam Mittal (@AnupamMittal) January 24, 2023

This seemed to start another debate in the replies, as one person wrote, “Anupam the only way you could have responded is with data and substance. Not just rhetoric or words. Doesn’t make sense in whatever you have mentioned here.” Goenka responded, “You are right.”

Along with Vinita Singh, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta, Anupam returned for the second season of the hit reality show. Season one’s fan-favourite Ashneer Grover didn’t return for the second season, neither did Ghazal Alagh. Anupam is one of the country’s biggest angel investors, and is best known as the co-founder of Shaadi.com.