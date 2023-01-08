scorecardresearch
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal says ‘Bigg Boss dekho’ as fan reveals he misses Ashneer Grover on new season

Many fans have been demanding the return of Ashneer Grover and calling the new season of Shark Tank a ‘saas-bahu drama’.

shark tank 2Shark Tank 2 began airing last week. (Photo: Anupam Mittal/Instagram, Ashneer Grover/Instagram)
Shark Tank India 2’s Anupam Mittal says ‘Bigg Boss dekho’ as fan reveals he misses Ashneer Grover on new season
Anupam Mittal has an answer for those who are not finding the latest season of Shark Tank  fun enough. Mittal, who features on the show’s second season as a judge or a ‘shark’, replied to a fan who said Shark Tank India 2 isn’t fun due to the absence of Ashneer Grover.

Grover became a fan-favourite for his no-nonsense behaviour during the show’s hit first season but chose not to return for the second season for unspecified reasons.

Also Read |Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar take indirect digs at Ashneer Grover, promise Shark Tank India 2 won’t have ‘toxicity, bezzati’

Commenting on his recent post, a viewer wrote, “Ashneer grover ji nhi hai isliye Maja nhi aarha hai (The show isn’t that much fun because Ashneer Grover isn’t there).” Mittal replied to him, “Big Boss dekh lo.”

Anupam Mittal Anupam Mittal answers a viewer, who said the latest season isn’t as much fun. (Photo: Anupam Mittal/Instagram)

Another viewer commented on Mittal’s post and said the latest season of the show feels less fun and more “fake”, as it pales in comparison to Shark Tank 1 which was “raw and natural.”

“Sir shark tank season 2 ma itna maza nahi aa raha. Fake fake jaada lag raha ha. Season 1 was the best raw and natural. Season 2 to pheeka pheeka sa ha ab bass issa Indian idol mat bana na. Keep it natural. This is my one advice to all the sharks,” the user wrote. Mittal replied to him and wrote, “koshish zaari hai” (Our efforts are on).

shark tank 2 A user commented on how the second season of the show is riding more on melodrama. (Photo: Anupam Mittal/Instagram)

Shark Tank India season 2 debuted last week. Besides Anupam Mittal, the panel includes Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain.

Many fans have been demanding the return of Ashneer Grover and calling the new season a ‘saas-bahu drama’. Anupam Mittal had earlier penned a note, addressing the criticism regarding the show.

Meanwhile, Ashneer Grover has made it clear that he would not be watching the second season of the show.

