Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar take indirect digs at Ashneer Grover, promise Shark Tank India 2 won’t have ‘toxicity, bezzati’

Both Namita Thapar and Anupam Mittal took indirect digs at former Shark Tank India judge Ashneer Grover, who did not return for the reality show’s recently released second season. Ashneer became a fan-favourite for his no-nonsense behaviour during the show’s hit first season, but chose not to return for the second season for unspecified reasons.

In an appearance on podcast hosted by comedians Tanmay Bhat and Rohan Joshi, Ashneer was referred to as the ‘elephant in the room’, and at one point, Vineeta Singh even asked if Tanmay and Rohan had been asked not to take his name. While Ashneer’s name was never mentioned, the conversation often found its way to him.

While telling viewers what makes the second season of the show a must-watch, Namita Thapar said with a smile, “Bottom line, in season two, the toxicity is out, for good.” As the other ‘sharks’ reacted to Namita’s mic-drop statement, Tanmay joked, “Don’t be so mean to Rannvijay,” making a reference to the first season’s host, Rannvijay Singha, who also declined to return. “That’s exactly who I meant, what were you thinking?” Namita said with a laugh. She had previously tweeted that one person cannot make or break the show, after it was first discovered that Ashneer wouldn’t be returning.

Anupam added, “Last time jo hua tha… Entrepreneurs ki bezzati kaafi hui thi, aapko woh nahi dikhegi (The humiliation that entrepreneurs were subjected to last time, you won’t see anymore).” Anupam said that businesses are fair game, but mocking the people behind them is unacceptable. “Founders ki respect,” he said.

Shark Tank India season 2 debuted earlier this week. Besides Anupam, Namita and Vineeta, the panel includes Aman Gupta, Peyush Bansal and newcomer Amit Jain.