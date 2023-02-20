scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal has an interesting way of pitching against Namita Thapar

In the upcoming episode of Shark Tank India 2, the judges will face stiff competition from Anupam Mittal, who is very clear about what he wants.

anupam mittalThe new promo of Shark Tank India 2 is out. (Photo: SonyLIV/Twitter)
Shark Tank India 2 has been making waves ever since its premiere. From the war of words between the ‘sharks’, to their hilarious banter, the season has gained a massive fan following.

In the latest promo, the founders of Neuphony introduce their product, saying, “Neuphony: Aapke brain ka smart watch.” The judges are quite impressed with their pitch and Namita Thapar enquired about the accuracy of their product. The founders claim the accuracy is 98%.

The second pitch was by Holokitab, which uses augmented reality to give school books and other general books a 3D touch. Peyush Bansal, who liked the pitch, is heard saying, “Bohot acha hai.” The third pitch was Amrutam, which is an Ayurvedic lifestyle brand.

After listening to all the pitches, Namita Thapar is seen making an offer to Neuphony. “I would like to give you an offer. Rs 1 crore for 6.66% equity,” says Namita. However, Anupam Mittal makes a different offer. “I have given you the offer to invest in your company and make it big. And their offer is to invest in your company and make their company big.”

Shark Tank India Season 2 airs on Sony TV and streams on SonyLIV.

First published on: 20-02-2023 at 19:00 IST
