Shark Tank India 2: Anupam Mittal has an interesting way of pitching against Namita Thapar

Shark Tank India 2 has been making waves ever since its premiere. From the war of words between the ‘sharks’, to their hilarious banter, the season has gained a massive fan following.

In the latest promo, the founders of Neuphony introduce their product, saying, “Neuphony: Aapke brain ka smart watch.” The judges are quite impressed with their pitch and Namita Thapar enquired about the accuracy of their product. The founders claim the accuracy is 98%.

The second pitch was by Holokitab, which uses augmented reality to give school books and other general books a 3D touch. Peyush Bansal, who liked the pitch, is heard saying, “Bohot acha hai.” The third pitch was Amrutam, which is an Ayurvedic lifestyle brand.

The Tank is bringing you lots of fantastic pitches and innovations this week, starting with #Holokitab, #Neuphony, and #Amrutam tonight.#SharkTankIndia season 2 streaming now on Sony LIV, also available on Sony Entertainment Television. pic.twitter.com/1maEohn6Gy — Shark Tank India (@sharktankindia) February 20, 2023

After listening to all the pitches, Namita Thapar is seen making an offer to Neuphony. “I would like to give you an offer. Rs 1 crore for 6.66% equity,” says Namita. However, Anupam Mittal makes a different offer. “I have given you the offer to invest in your company and make it big. And their offer is to invest in your company and make their company big.”

