Anupam Mittal gets snarky as Twitter user calls Shark Tank India the new Sasural Simar Ka: ‘You clearly watch both’

Shark Tank India fame Anupam Mittal got into a hilarious verbal spat on Twitter. Mittal took to his Twitter on January 21 and asked, “Is Twitter becoming the new Quora?” The question attracted many unusual answers but the one that caught Mittal’s attention said, “Naah but Shark Tank is the new Sasural Simar Ka.”

Mittal replied to the user who alleged that Shark Tank India is the new Sasural Simar Ka and said, “Oh good for you since you clearly watch both.” The user, however, did not disagree and admitted that we watches both the shows. He said, “I do and I did (for a while), it’s only after you’ve consumed sub-standard stuff, you realise the value of quality.”

Another user told Mittal to take his feedback and said that the show is becoming a sob show. Mittal replied and said, “i think as sharks we just have to be ourselves and that’s most important to keep the authenticity & innocence alive. As producers @SonyTV & @sharktankindia are constantly improvising so am sure the feedback is not lost on them … abhi season baaki hai mere dost.” After the above tweet, a user said that the right word was ‘improving’ and not ‘improvising’. Mittal gave a hilarious response and said, “That’s why I need an edit button.”

Mittal is the founder of Shaadi.com and is one of the sharks on the show Shark Tank India 2.